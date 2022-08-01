What’s New in The Bahamas in August

Summertime festivities are in full swing in The Bahamas, where a variety of all-new experiences, celebrity performances and lively events across the islands await. Travelers should make sure to check out the many fun summer happenings and hot summer deals before planning their next trip to The Bahamas.

Lynden Pindling International Airport Reports Strong Tourism Numbers This Summer — With preliminary passenger numbers for summer arrivals at 76% of what they were pre-pandemic in 2019, and in anticipation of even busier months ahead, Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport encourages travelers to arrive 3 to 3.5 hours ahead of their international flight’s scheduled departure time and 1.5 hours ahead of their domestic flight’s scheduled departure time.

Celebrate Bahamian Culture During the Goombay Summer Festivals —The Bahamas’ annual Goombay Summer Festivals will take place across 12 islands—including Andros, Long Island and Eleuthera—in August. The colourful event showcases the essence of Bahamian culture with authentic Bahamian cuisine, music and traditional Goombay dance performances.

Go Glamping under the Stars at Atlantis Paradise Island — Atlantis Paradise Island’s new Marine Life Camping Adventure allows guests to sleep in luxury tents at the beach while connecting with marine life on exclusive adventures like kayaking with dolphins and snorkeling at twilight.

Celebrate Baha Mar’s New Partnership with Bruno Mars’ SelvaRey Rum — Baha Mar will celebrate its new partnership with SelvaRey Rum, a new liquor brand owned by award-winning musician Bruno Mars, with a Labour Day weekend party at SLS Baha Mar from 1 – 4 September 2022. General admission tickets as well as VIP Cabana Experiences to see performances by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are now open for booking.

Delve into the Depths of Dean’s Blue Hole — At 663 feet (202 metres), Dean’s Blue Hole on Long Island is the second-deepest blue hole in the world. Watch some of the best free divers from around the globe compete in the 2022 Vertical Blue International, a free diving competition that takes place 1 – 11 August 2022.

Enjoy the Lobsterfest Food & Wine Festival at the Abaco Club on Winding Bay — The Lobsterfest Food & Wine Festival, which will take place from 1 – 6 August 2022 at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, will feature tastings and seminars dedicated to the Caribbean’s favourite crustacean—the lobster—with fun events such as mixology classes, cookouts, and spearfishing clinics.

The Bahamas Is Listed In Travel + Leisure’s 2022 “World’s Best Awards” — The Islands of The Bahamas were well represented in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 “World’s Best Awards” with The Exumas, Harbour Island, and Eleuthera all making it onto the list of “25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas.” Additionally, Kamalame Cay was named one of the world’s top resorts in the “25 Best Resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas” category.

The Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina Reopens — After a complete reconstruction, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina on Paradise Island has officially reopened with an entirely new look and features over 6,000 feet of slips, concrete floating docks and a 240-foot turning basin able to accommodate the most luxurious superyachts.

The Bahamas Announced Boating Photo Contest Finalists — The Bahamas announced the finalists of its Boating Photo Contest on 28 July 2022 which asked participants to share their best Bahamas boating photo. First and second place finalists will win a free stay at Abaco Beach Resort & Boat Harbour Marina and Flamingo Bay Hotel & Marina, respectively.

Stay More and Save More at Peace & Plenty Resort — Peace & Plenty Resort in The Exumas is offering guests 15% off their stay for all bookings of five nights or more. The offer is valid for bookings and travel through 30 September 2022.

Explore Eleuthera with The Cove Eleuthera — Newly renovated resort The Cove Eleuthera is offering guests who book a three-night minimum stay a unique package that allows them to immerse themselves into the beauty of the island. The package includes a guided half-day tour that visits iconic landmarks such as Queen’s Bath and the Glass Window Bridge, a $200 resort credit and a chef-packed picnic lunch for two. Room rates apply.

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It’s Better in The Bahamas here or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram .

