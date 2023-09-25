WestJet Partners with 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic

Returning to its city of origin in Edmonton, the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will be hosted at the Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the outdoor NHL game.

WestJet, today in partnership with The National Hockey League (NHL), announced it will serve as the official airline of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup.