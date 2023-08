At a special celebration in Aswan, Egypt, Viking’s newest river ship’s godfather, Richard Riveire – designer of Viking’s river, ocean and expedition vessels, offered a blessing of good fortune and safe sailing for the Viking Aton.

The Viking Aton, an identical sister ship of the Viking Osiris, is a modern vessel specifically built to navigate the Nile and will sail Viking‘s popular Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.