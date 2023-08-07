Airline News Airport News Aviation News Newsletter Short News Transportation News UAE Travel USA Travel News

US National Air Cargo Group Partners with Etihad Cargo

Add Comment
43 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Under phase 1 of the ICAIR23 program, National Airlines, a US flag carrier with P1 preferences, will dispatch USPS civilian, military, and diplomatic mail using the scheduled services of Etihad Cargo across several awarded lanes for the period 2023 -2027.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly