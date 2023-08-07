US National Air Cargo Group Partners with Etihad Cargo

Under phase 1 of the ICAIR23 program, National Airlines, a US flag carrier with P1 preferences, will dispatch USPS civilian, military, and diplomatic mail using the scheduled services of Etihad Cargo across several awarded lanes for the period 2023 -2027.
About the author
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.
