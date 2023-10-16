US International Visitor Arrivals Up Nearly 25% in July 2023

According to the latest data released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), total non-US resident international visitor volume to the United States of 6,465,828 increased 24.8% in July 2023, compared to July 2022 and represents 84% of the pre-COVID total visitor volume reported for July 2019, up from the prior month’s 79%.

Overseas visitor volume to the United States of 3,137,570 increased +21.1% from July 2022.

July 2023 was the twenty-eighth consecutive month that total non-U.S. resident international arrivals to the United States increased year-over-year (YOY).

Of the top 20 tourist generating countries to the United States, Colombia (with 83,617 visitors), and Spain (with 74,969) reported a decrease in visitor volume in July 2023 compared to July 2022, with a -6.5%, and -2.1% change, respectively.

The largest number of international visitor arrivals was from Canada (1,981,513), Mexico (1,346,745), the United Kingdom (376,916), France (178,206) and Germany (174,904). Combined, these top 5 source markets accounted for 63% of total international arrivals.

International Departures from the United States

Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 10,634,095 increased 16.5% compared to July 2022 and were 99% of total departures in pre-pandemic July 2019.

July 2023 was the twenty-eighth consecutive month that total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States increased on a YOY basis.

July 2023 year-to-date (YTD) total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States totaled 57,271,140, a YOY increase of 28.4%. The YTD market share for North America (Mexico & Canada) was 49.4% and overseas was 50.6%.

Mexico recorded the largest outbound visitor volume of 3,505,557 (33.0% of total departures for July and 36.9% YTD). Canada recorded a YOY increase of 31.9%.

Combined YTD, Mexico (21,121,631) and the Caribbean (6,713,892) accounted for 48.6% of total U.S. citizen international visitor departures, down 1.1 percentage points from June 2023.

Europe was the second largest market for outbound U.S. visitors with 2,316,272 departures. This accounted for 21.8% of all departures in July and 20.4% YTD. Outbound visitation to Europe in July 2023 increased 13.1% compared to July 2022.