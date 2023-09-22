United Airlines Announces New CFO

Moving up in the ranks at United Airlines today is Michael Leskinin from VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations & President of United Airlines Ventures (UAV) to CFO and Executive VP.

He will oversee corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, accounting, investor relations, procurement, internal audit, risk management and corporate strategy.

Leskinen joined United in 2018 as managing director of Investor Relations and was promoted to vice president of Corporate Development and Investor Relations in 2019. In 2021, he added the title of President of United Airlines Ventures (UAV), an industry-first corporate venture capital fund that identifies and invests in opportunities to decarbonize air travel and enhance the customer travel experience.

Prior to United, Leskinen was an executive director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management from 2013-2017, where he led the firm’s investment efforts in aerospace, defense, and airlines. And from 2009-2013, he worked at Oppenheimer Funds focused on the aerospace sector. Leskinen received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Arizona State University and his M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. Leskinen and his wife Stephanie have six children and live in the Chicago suburbs.

Earlier this year, United announced that prior CFO Gerry Laderman would remain in the role until his successor was appointed and then serve as EVP, Finance until his planned retirement in September 2024.