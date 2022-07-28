Tourists defy travel trends in Brazil

60% of Brazilian respondents reported recommendations by friends and family being an influencing factor in destination choice

With an average expenditure of $2,177 per outbound tourist, Brazil was the seventh highest spending outbound market globally in 2021.

This is forecasted to increase to $2,325 by 2025, to become the sixth highest behind Australia, the US, Iceland, Singapore and Mauritius.

The Brazilian market’s high average overseas expenditure, coupled with the fact that affordability and accessibility are not the primary factors influencing destination choice, means there is significant scope to attract these tourists to long-haul or luxury destinations.

The latest report ‘Brazil Source Tourism Insight Report including International Departures, Domestic Trips, Key Destinations, Trends, Tourist Profiles, Analysis of Consumer Survey Responses, Spend Analysis, Risks and Future Opportunities, 2022 Update’ reveals that the increasingly valuable Brazilian source market largely defies global travel trends with recommendations from friends and family taking precedence over affordability and accessibility.

The survey revealed that 60% of Brazilian respondents reported recommendations by friends and family being an influencing factor in destination choice, this was the most influential factor and far exceeded the global average of 47%.

Savvy industry players will harness the power of personal recommendations to help build a repeat customer base and create a community of powerful advocates around their product, service or destination.

Meanwhile, 51% of Brazilian consumers consider accessibility key for traveling, such as direct flights, and 49% of the Brazilian market consider affordability as an influencing factor when deciding where to go on holiday, far below the global average of 58%.

Indicative of this and further defying conventional travel trends, Brazil’s outbound destination mix was dominated by Europe.

The continent accounted for 68.2% of international departures from Brazil in 2021, followed by North America (28.3%) and South and Central America (3.3%).

Overall, there is significant scope for international shopping destinations to attract the Brazilian source market, due to high taxes levied on imported luxury goods and the Brazilian markets willingness to dedicate a significant portion of income on outbound travel.