Tourism in El Salvador Up By 27% Compared to 2019

El Salvador‘s tourism industry is thriving, with 2.4 million international visitors in the first nine months of the year, a 27% increase compared to 2019.

This growth has made El Salvador the fourth-fastest-growing global tourism destination, according to the UNWTO. The sector has generated $2.79 billion in foreign exchange earnings by September 2023. The majority of tourists come from the United States, with other contributions from Guatemala and Honduras.

Most arrive by air, and the average stay is two to three weeks, with a daily expenditure of $167 per person. The tourism minister expects these numbers to rise with upcoming events and ongoing workforce training.

Infrastructure projects are also underway in the eastern region, ensuring continued growth for El Salvador’s tourism industry.