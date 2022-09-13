Tennessee Tourism honors Donald and Phil

Rock-and-Roll superstars, The Everly Brothers, were honored today with the unveiling of a new “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in Everly Brothers Park. Family of The Everly Brothers, along with city and state officials, gathered in Knoxville to celebrate the milestone achievement.

