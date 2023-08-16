Newsletter Resort News Short News Spain Travel Tourism

Stay in a Hotel in Ibiza that is not officially open yet

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Hyde Ibiza in Cala Llonga is the first European hotel from the bohemian lifestyle brand. Guests can expect space to disconnect and private balconies in every room.

The resort is now open for a special 8-week preview season ahead of the hotel’s official opening in spring 2024. In the upcoming 2024 season, Niko will open its doors and include a Japanese and a Mexican restaurant.

Cala Llonga is a complete mini-resort with a magnificent, wide sandy beach that borders the picturesque bay with pine-clad hills on either side.

