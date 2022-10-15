Skal International General Assembly meets again after two years

The long-awaited SKAL International General Assembly reconvenes in person after two years in Opatija/Rijeka, Kvarner, Croatia, with a robust agenda for members.

This year SKAL is holding its first hybrid congress with a brand-new App that will allow all members worldwide who cannot attend in person to participate, follow the assembly, and consult the agenda online.

“We are very excited to finally meet in person again and greet all our Skalleague friends from around the world after two years of travel restrictions which impacted our industry so much,” said World President Burcin Turkkan as she arrived in Croatia to officially open the assembly for the next five days.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on the 14th of October at the National Theater, Rijeka, and will have the participation of local dignitaries Fernando Kirigin,-the Mayor City of Opatija, Zlatko Komadina-President of Primorje and Gorski Kotar County, Marko Filipovic-Mayor of the City of Rijeka and Monika Udovicic-Envoy of the Minister of Tourism and Sport of the Republic of Croatia.

Among the agenda items are the Sustainability Awards in their 20-year version with the presence of Ion Vilcu, Director of the UNWTO Affiliate Members, presentation of a new Governance Plan, Elections for the new Executive Board, educational workshops conducted by members of the committees installed by President Turkkan at the beginning of her mandate and merit awards to outstanding Skalleagues.

Skal International strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits— “happiness, good health, friendship, and long life.”

Since its inception in 1934, Skål International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship, uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.

For more information, please visit www.skal.org

