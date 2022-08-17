Skal International’s first in person meeting after 2 years

As the tourism industry continues its return to normality, Skal International will be holding its Skal International World Congress.

Members from around the world are expected to participate in this four-day full packed agenda of activities and business networking as the “Doing business among friends” motto for Skal takes the stage. The event will take place from October 13-18, 2022, in Rijeka – Opatija, the Kvarner region of Croatia.

“There is a lot of excitement and anticipation as our members prepare to meet in Croatia after a hard and isolating pandemic period,” expressed World President of Skal International. Burcin Turkkan.

“We are anxious to see each other, share experiences and get back to business full force.”

Croatia has prepared an exciting variety of pre and post tours so that all delegates have the opportunity of seeing the beauty and wonders of their destination.

Elections for new a new board will also take place during the congress and results for the Skal club of the year, sustainable tourism award winner, and 2024 congress site will also be announced.

With over 12,000 members in 84 countries, Skal International is the largest tourism association founded in 1934 and continuously growing, offering its members a global vision of the tourism industry and its leaders.

The vision of Skal is to be a trusted voice in Travel and Tourism. Its mission is through leadership, professionalism, and friendship, to work together to achieve this vision, maximize networking opportunities, and support a responsible Tourism industry.

Skal International began with the founding of the first Club of Paris, promoted by the friendship arising between a group of Parisian travel agents who were invited by several transport companies to the presentation of a new aircraft destined for the Amsterdam-Copenhagen-Malmo flight.

Motivated by their experience and the good international friendships that emerged in these trips, a large group of professionals led by Jules Mohr, Florimond Volckaert, Hugo Krafft, Pierre Soulié, and Georges Ithier, founded the Skal Club in Paris.

For more information, please visit skal.org.

