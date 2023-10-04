Seychelles Islands – Now More Accessible Than Ever With Additional Flight Connections

Recently resuming its flights to Seychelles was Condor, introducing the new Airbus A330 Neo-900 for the Seychelles route. On Saturday, September 30, the airline made its return from Frankfurt, carrying 305 passengers. This aircraft will operate one weekly direct flight, further enhancing the connection between Germany and Seychelles. From November 21, 2023, to March 12, 2024, an additional weekly flight is scheduled to be added to the route.

Edelweiss Airline, the renowned Swiss leisure airline, resumed its operations to the Seychelles International Airport on October 1, carrying 131 passengers, offering an alternative travel option to one of Seychelles’ leading source markets. The airline operates one direct flight from Zurich to Seychelles weekly.

Joining Edelweiss and Condor is Turkish Airlines, which is expected to have 3 weekly flights towards the end of October, once again linking Seychelles to the vibrant city of Istanbul.

Ethiopian Airlines, one of Africa’s leading carriers, is set to increase its flight frequency to Seychelles to double daily flights later this October. This expansion will offer more options for travelers, making it easier than ever to reach Seychelles from various parts of the world including the African continent.

Furthermore, in order to improve, connectivity between Seychelles and Israel, Air Seychelles is operating approximately 20 flights on the route between September 21 and October 6, this year. Since the inauguration of the Seychelles-Tel Aviv route in November 2019, Seychelles’ national carrier has operated twice-weekly flights during regular seasons, with extra flights during high season.

Emirates remains the leading carrier for travelers to Seychelles, currently maintaining 7 flights weekly and resuming its double daily flights as of October making sure to keep Seychelles connected to the world.

While Aeroflot, Russia’s national airline, will expand travel frequency to Seychelles as of October 16, 2023, raising Aeroflot’s weekly flight frequency from two to three, connecting Moscow directly to Seychelles, making sure that the Eastern European country remains among the top source markets for the islands.

The Director General for Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, expressed her enthusiasm for the growing network of flights.

“It gives us great pleasure to witness the surge in flight connections between Seychelles and crucial markets.”

“The Seychelles Islands have always been known for its unparalleled natural beauty and vibrant culture and with these new connections, we eagerly anticipate welcoming travelers from across the globe to experience our unique paradise.”

Seychelles is currently served by four additional airlines including, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Air Austral and Kenya Airways.

From January 2023 to August 2023, 244 private planes arrived at Seychelles International Airport, while 12 charters were recorded.

The new flight connections are anticipated to ramp up tourist arrivals in the final quarter of the year. Tourism Seychelles remains dedicated to enhancing the accessibility of the island destination, and the introduction of these new connections reflects the ongoing commitment to providing visitors with seamless and enjoyable travel experiences.