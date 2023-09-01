Award Winning Travel News Destination News Government News Hospitality Industry News Update Newsletter Seychelles Travel Tourism

Seychelles Named Among Top 25 Favorite Islands in the World

4 hours ago
image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism
Seychelles Islands was named in 2023 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards as one of the top 25 Favorite Islands in the World of 2023.

Seychelles competed against other island destinations in the world, namely Zanzibar, Phuket in Thailand, Santorini, and the Maldives, and ranked in with a high reader score of 91.47.

The 2023 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards recognize the greatest travel experiences and destinations, with 98% of its readership planning an upcoming leisure trip and more than 80% planning to visit a new destination.  

Island destinations are rated by readers on the following characteristics: natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness, value, and as an optional criterion, romantic appeal. For each characteristic, respondents are asked to rate a candidate on a five-point scale of excellence.

Commenting on the honor, the Director for Africa and the Americas for Tourism Seychelles, David Germain, said, “Seychelles has received this award for 5 consecutive times and achieving the distinction of 25 Favorite Islands in the world once again, will probably set a record.”

“It is a great honor for Seychelles to be selected once again, recognizing that our archipelago has much to offer in terms of world-class island experiences.”

As a top travel media brand in the world, Travel + Leisure aims to ignite the wanderlust in its readers, from providing information and trip ideas to the logistics of a journey. They cover a vast selection of destinations and experiences, from small towns and big cities, hidden gems, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and much more.

