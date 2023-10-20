Short News Accessible Tourism Airline News Aviation News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief South Korea Travel Transportation News Vietnam Travel

Seoul to Phu Quoc Direct Flights Launching Soon: Korean Air

7 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Written by Binayak Karki

Korean Air is set to launch daily Seoul to Phu Quoc direct flights, starting November 26.

The new route caters to the growing travel demand of South Korean tourists to Vietnam‘s largest island. Departing from Seoul at 3:45 p.m. local time, the flight lands in Phu Quoc at 7:50 p.m. The return leg from Phu Quoc departs at 9:20 p.m. and arrives at Seoul’s Incheon airport at 4:50 a.m. the following day, local time.

This development signifies an anticipated surge in Korean tourists to Phu Quoc, adding to the popularity of other Vietnamese destinations like Da Nang and Nha Trang.

The new direct route provides greater accessibility and convenience for travelers seeking to explore the charm of this tropical island in Vietnam.

