Saudia Private Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Jetex

This agreement with Saudia Private, formerly Saudia Private Aviation (SPA) and Saudia Group’s subsidiary providing private aviation services to Jetex was signed at the Saudia Group Pavilion.

In the presence of Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, CEO of Saudia Private, and Mr. Adel Mardini Founder & CEO of Jetex, the agreement was signed at the Saudia Group Pavilion during a prominent international aerospace exhibition. By partnering with Jetex, Saudia Private will enhance its ground handling offerings across various Saudi Arabian airports and military bases. These services encompass airport security clearance, marshalling, immigration services, fueling, catering arrangements, and dedicated VIP terminals.

Saudia Private, acting as a Fixed-Base Operator (FBO), offers a comprehensive range of services encompassing ground operations, aircraft management and maintenance, as well as charter flights. Their customized services and products are available to local partners and international travelers, facilitating seamless travel experiences from and to any of the Kingdom’s airports, as well as globally.

Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, CEO of Saudia Private said:

“This partnership marks a new significant milestone for both Saudia Private and Jetex.”

Read more about what Dr. Aljarboa said and more on this partnership on Saudi Tourism News (click here)