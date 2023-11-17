Airline News Aviation News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Meeting and Incentive Travel News Update Press Release Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism Transportation News

Saudia Private Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Jetex

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
Saudia, Saudia Private Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Jetex, eTurboNews | eTN
image courtesy of Saudia
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

A strategic partnership agreement with Jetex, a global leader in private aviation and a premier provider of flight support was signed at the Dubai Airshow 2023.

This agreement with Saudia Private, formerly Saudia Private Aviation (SPA) and Saudia Group’s subsidiary providing private aviation services to Jetex was signed at the Saudia Group Pavilion.

In the presence of Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, CEO of Saudia Private, and Mr. Adel Mardini Founder & CEO of Jetex, the agreement was signed at the Saudia Group Pavilion during a prominent international aerospace exhibition. By partnering with Jetex, Saudia Private will enhance its ground handling offerings across various Saudi Arabian airports and military bases. These services encompass airport security clearance, marshalling, immigration services, fueling, catering arrangements, and dedicated VIP terminals.

Saudia Private, acting as a Fixed-Base Operator (FBO), offers a comprehensive range of services encompassing ground operations, aircraft management and maintenance, as well as charter flights. Their customized services and products are available to local partners and international travelers, facilitating seamless travel experiences from and to any of the Kingdom’s airports, as well as globally.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, CEO of Saudia Private said:

“This partnership marks a new significant milestone for both Saudia Private and Jetex.”

Read more about what Dr. Aljarboa said and more on this partnership on Saudi Tourism News (click here)

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing