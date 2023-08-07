Sarovar Hotels and Resorts Opens New Pradesh Hotel

The opening of Presidium Sarovar Portico, Dalhousie, in Mouza Moti Tibba in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, adds to Sarovar Group’s repertoire of leisure hotels. It is the Group’s 4th hotel in Himachal and 9th hotel in the Himalayan range in India.
About the author
Anil Mathur - eTN India
