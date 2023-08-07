Hotel News India Travel Short News

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts Opens New Pradesh Hotel

32 seconds ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
1 min read

The opening of Presidium Sarovar Portico, Dalhousie, in Mouza Moti Tibba in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, adds to Sarovar Group’s repertoire of leisure hotels. It is the Group’s 4th hotel in Himachal and 9th hotel in the Himalayan range in India.

