Revenue Surges in Bahrain’s Tourism Sector as Visitors Increase

Bahrain‘s tourism sector is skyrocketing with an increase in visitors by more than 50 per cent. Tourism in Bahrain has generated nearly US$2.5 billion revenue in the first half of the year.

In the first half of 2023, Bahrain saw a 51% increase in visitors, reaching 5.9 million. Tourist nights rose by 54% to 8.9 million. Inbound tourism revenue for first half of 2023 was BD924 million ($2.5 billion), up 48% from BD623 million ($1.7 billion) in first half of 2022. Day-trip visitors surged by 43%, hitting 3.3 million in 2023. Overnight stays increased by 63% to about 2.6 million visitors.

Minister Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi highlighted Tourism Strategy success, voiced confidence in further progress, and emphasized its positive impact on boosting national economy through hospitality sector.