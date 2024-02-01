Saudia Group to Attend World Defense Show

Saudia Group announced its participation in the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024, taking place in Riyadh from February 4-8.

Saudia Group will be participating alongside three of its strategic business units, Saudia Academy, Saudia Technic, and Saudia Private. The Group will be displaying its latest offerings to the military sector as well as future industry prospects both in the Kingdom and across the region.

Saudia Group will welcome visitors at its stands, XB2 and RG-04, where they will be introduced to the quality training services offered by Saudia Academy to various military sectors, in addition to the ground handling services offered by Saudia Private at military bases.

Visitors will also be familiarized with the objectives set out by Saudia Technic in terms of localizing the technological and industrial sectors and aircraft maintenance at the military level.

Additionally, visitors will be able to learn first-hand about the aviation services and products available on Saudia’s Boeing B787-10 and Airbus A321neo aircraft. Flyadeal will also be taking part in the event with an Airbus A320neo aircraft. Moreover, a number of agreements are set to be signed at the event with an aim to further diversify Saudia Group’s services at the local, regional, and international levels.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said:

“Our presence at the World Defense Show is imperative, especially in the context of the Group’s new era which aims to increase and develop local services within the Kingdom.”

“This is achieved through several pathways, including providing more services to the military sector in the form of aircraft maintenance, advanced flight training, and various other services.”

He concluded: “The World Defense Show offers a global platform, bringing together a number of leading parties and offering opportunities to hold bilateral meetings and discuss means of future cooperation”.

Saudia is the Official Airline Partner for the World Defense Show 2024, which is working towards providing the world’s defense and security industries with a platform to network, partner, share knowledge, and discover cutting-edge innovations and capabilities across all defense domains.