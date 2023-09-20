Public Transport Fare Hiked in Singapore

The Public Transport Council of Singapore has announced a 7 per cent increase in bus and train fares from Dec 23. Adult fares will see a 10 to 11 cent increase, while concessionary fares will go up by four to five cents as a result of this. The trend of sharper increases is expected to persist, as the Public Transport Council continues to defer a portion of the fare adjustment quantum to future fare review exercises. This was the first fare review exercise. The exercise took place under the new fare adjustment formula. This formula was announced in April this year. The Public Transport Council (PTC) had stated that the new formula aimed to keep fares affordable and less volatile.

Starting on December 23rd, adult passengers will experience a fare hike of 10 cents for trips under 4.2 kilometers and an 11-cent increase for journeys exceeding 4.2 kilometers.

For concession cardholders, including students, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities, fares will rise by four to five cents per journey.