42 New UNESCO World Heritage Sites Added: Full List

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has added 42 new UNESCO World Heritage Sites to their list in the year 2023. The list was updated during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It now includes 33 new cultural sites and nine new natural sites, as reported by the group. In total, there are now 1,199 UNESCO World Heritage sites spread across 168 different countries.
Following is the full list of the newly added UNESCO World Heritage Sites:
Cultural Heritages:
- Ancient Jericho/Tell es-Sultan (State of Palestine)
- Astronomical Observatories of Kazan Federal University (Russian Federation)
- Cultural Landscape of Khinalig People and “Köç Yolu” Transhumance Route (Azerbaijan)
- Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu’er (China)
- Deer Stone Monuments and Related Bronze Age Sites (Mongolia)
- Djerba: Testimony to a settlement pattern in an island territory (Tunisia)
- ESMA Museum and Site of Memory – Former Clandestine Center of Detention, Torture and Extermination (Argentina)
- Eisinga Planetarium in Franeker (Netherlands)
- Funerary and memory sites of the First World War (Western Front) (Belgium, France)
- Gaya Tumuli (Republic of Korea)
- Gordion (Türkiye)
- Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks (United States of America)
- Jewish-Medieval Heritage of Erfurt (Germany)
- Jodensavanne Archaeological Site: Jodensavanne Settlement and Cassipora Creek Cemetery (Suriname)
- Koh Ker: Archaeological Site of Ancient Lingapura or Chok Gargyar (Cambodia)
- Memorial sites of the Genocide: Nyamata, Murambi, Gisozi, and Bisesero (Rwanda)
- Modernist Kaunas: Architecture of Optimism, 1919-1939 (Lithuania)
- National Archaeological Park Tak’alik Ab’aj (Guatemala)
- Old town of Kuldīga (Latvia)
- Prehistoric Sites of Talayotic Menorca (Spain)
- Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas (India)
- Santiniketan (India)
- Silk Roads: Zarafshan-Karakum Corridor (Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan)
- The Ancient Town of Si Thep and its Associated Dvaravati Monuments (Thailand)
- The Cosmological Axis of Yogyakarta and its Historic Landmarks (Indonesia)
- The Gedeo Cultural Landscape (Ethiopia)
- The Maison Carrée of Nîmes (France)
- The Persian Caravanserai (Iran (Islamic Republic of))
- Tr’ondëk-Klondike (Canada)
- Viking-Age Ring Fortresses (Denmark)
- Wooden Hypostyle Mosques of Medieval Anatolia (Türkiye)
- Zagori Cultural Landscape (Greece)
- Žatec and the Landscape of Saaz Hops (Czechia)
Natural Heritages:
- Anticosti (Canada)
- Bale Mountains National Park (Ethiopia)
- Cold Winter Deserts of Turan (Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan)
- Evaporitic Karst and Caves of Northern Apennines (Italy)
- Forest Massif of Odzala-Kokoua (Congo)
- Nyungwe National Park (Rwanda)
- Tugay forests of the Tigrovaya Balka Nature Reserve (Tajikistan)
- Volcanoes and Forests of Mount Pelée and the Pitons of Northern Martinique (France)
- ‘Uruq Bani Ma’arid (Saudi Arabia)