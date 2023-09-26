42 New UNESCO World Heritage Sites Added: Full List

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has added 42 new UNESCO World Heritage Sites to their list in the year 2023. The list was updated during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It now includes 33 new cultural sites and nine new natural sites, as reported by the group. In total, there are now 1,199 UNESCO World Heritage sites spread across 168 different countries.

Following is the full list of the newly added UNESCO World Heritage Sites:



