New Tel Aviv and Tahiti flights from Atlanta & Los Angeles on Delta

Delta customers ready to travel the globe will soon have more destinations to add to their bucket lists with the launch of never-before-operated, nonstop route from Los Angeles to Tahiti, beginning December 17. The airline will also add nonstop service from Atlanta to Tel Aviv beginning next May.

“Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering commitment to connect the world,” said Joe Esposito, Delta Air Lines‘ Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “As we continue to invest in our leading-airline position in Atlanta and Los Angeles, we know our customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity to Delta’s global network, coupled with our award-winning hospitality, whether they’re traveling for business or pleasure.”

The launch of additional Tel Aviv service brings the total of weekly Delta flights to Tel Aviv to 13, from three U.S. hubs – Atlanta, Boston and New York-JFK. And in Los Angeles, Delta reopened the first phase of the new Delta Sky Way at LAX earlier this year, complete with a premier Delta Sky Club; the joint $2.3 billion investment in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports is slated for completion next year.

The airline offers a choice of four experiences—Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Those traveling in Delta One will enjoy refreshed amenities and services including artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, soft and comfortable bedding made from recycled materials, pre-departure beverage service, chef-curated three-course meals and decadent desserts featuring build-your-own ice cream sundaes.

Delta Premium Select, the airline’s premium economy cabin, includes more space to relax and stretch out with a wider seat with deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest. These customers will also receive upgraded amenity kits, noise-canceling headsets, blankets and memory-foam pillows to help them arrive rested and refreshed.

In the months ahead, Delta will continue to evolve the Delta Premium Select experience, with onboard enhancements designed with customers’ well-being in mind and personalized experiences that go beyond the seat. Customers can look forward to an elevated dining experience, premium service touchpoints and new one-of-a-kind amenity kits featuring thoughtfully curated travel essentials. Whether customers want to unwind, sleep, work or catch up on the latest in-flight entertainment on Delta Studio, they can plan on arriving at their final destination refreshed and re-energized.

All customers will have access to Wi-Fi onboard and Delta’s best-in-class seatback entertainment, while powering up their own devices with in-seat power and USB ports. Customers will also enjoy refreshed premium food and beverage options from small businesses, suppliers from across the globe and woman- and LGBTQ+-led brands.

Delta Vacations, a Delta Air Lines company, will help travelers go beyond the flight with elevated, all-in-one vacation experiences to Tahiti and Tel Aviv.

Delta reported steady progress in the return of international travel during its June quarter 2022 financial results. International passenger revenue showed significant improvement during the quarter as travel restrictions and testing requirements continued to ease; the airline has steadily resumed service to many international markets, including recent re-launches to Copenhagen, Seoul, Prague and Tokyo.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said: “Delta has a long history of connecting Georgia to the world, and these two new direct flight destinations will provide our state with opportunities for continued growth with important economic partners. The state of Georgia proudly supported Delta’s priority to provide services to both Tel Aviv and Cape Town, and we look forward to delivering expanded travel options for Georgians, strengthening international ties and creating new relationships in these regions.”

Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports, said: “International service is recovering at LAX, and we are excited for the addition of new routes to destinations around the globe, providing our guests more vacation and travel options. We are thrilled that Delta is adding a new route to Tahiti, building their service and leveraging our shared investment in our airport facilities, including the incredible new Terminal 3 headhouse we recently opened together at LAX.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said: “Home to the world’s busiest airport, Atlanta is delighted to welcome millions of travelers each year,” said Mayor Dickens. “Whether coming to explore our city’s vibrant culture, the vast array of attractions, or stopping through on a trip, there is something for everyone. Delta Air Lines is at the cutting edge of commercial aviation with their latest announcement of groundbreaking services to Tel Aviv and Cape Town from Atlanta. We look forward to extending our hospitality to passengers heading to these destinations and are proud to call Delta Atlanta’s Hometown Airline.”

Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern U.S. said: “We welcome the important decision by Delta to reinstate direct flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv, a decision long awaited by many. These direct flights will serve to further strengthen the close relations between Israel, the State of Georgia and the Southeastern U.S. and we are confident that they will have a significant and positive impact on our relations in so many fields including political, economic, academic and cultural exchanges.”

Yael Golan, Consul and Director, Southern Region USA, Israel Ministry of Tourism said: “It’s truly amazing to have Delta reinstate its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route that originally launched more than 16 years ago. With almost 250,000 visitors arriving in Israel this June alone, we’re already almost back to 2019 numbers. With this flight providing an easier travel experience for many Americans, we’re hoping to grow travel from the southern United States to new records. We appreciate Delta’s growing commitment to Israel as a destination and look forward to strengthening this partnership.”

