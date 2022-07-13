Delta: $2 billion of free cash flow and profitability in H1 2022

For September quarter, Delta expects an adjusted operating margin of 11 to 13%, supporting the outlook for meaningful full year profitability

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday reported financial results for the June quarter 2022 and provided its outlook for the September quarter 2022. Highlights of the June quarter 2022 results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, can be found below.

“I would like to thank our entire team for their outstanding work during a challenging operating environment for the industry as we work to restore our best-in-class reliability. Their performance coupled with strong demand drove nearly $2 billion of free cash flow as well as profitability in the first half of the year, and we are accruing profit sharing, marking a great milestone for our people,” said Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian.

“For the September quarter, we expect an adjusted operating margin of 11 to 13 percent, supporting our outlook for meaningful full year profitability.”

