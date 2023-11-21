New Regina to Minneapolis Flight on WestJet

WestJet today announced a new, year-round, daily service connecting Regina, SK and Minneapolis, Minnesota as part of the airline’s 2024 summer schedule.

The news reaffirms the airline’s ongoing commitment to providing connectivity to the province and further enhances Regina’s air access to popular destinations. The route is Regina’s first year-round trans-border service since 2016 and marks the province’s second direct route to the Midwest United States, following the launch of WestJet‘s year-round service between Saskatoon and Minneapolis, launched in June earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to answer the call of the community and further our commitment to Regina and surrounding area by bringing vital year-round trans-border connectivity with service to Minneapolis, beginning this summer,” says Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director of Alliances & Airport Affairs.

Details of WestJet’s summer service between Regina and Minneapolis

Route Frequency Service start



date Departure



time (local) Arrival time



(local) Regina –



Minneapolis Daily April 28 8:15 a.m. 11:16 a.m. Minneapolis –



Regina Daily April 28 1:15 p.m. 2:36 p.m.

Guests traveling beyond Minneapolis will have access to a broad network and benefits through WestJet’s relationship with Delta Air Lines. This includes codeshare flights to over 70 connecting destinations, now accessible with only one stop from Regina; the ability to earn and redeem WestJet Rewards on both airlines; and top tier frequent flyer benefits through the entire journey.