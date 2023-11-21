Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Canada Travel Destination News eTurboNews | eTN feeds News Update Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News USA Travel News World Travel News

New Regina to Minneapolis Flight on WestJet

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
New Regina to Minneapolis Flight on WestJet
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Guests traveling beyond Minneapolis will have access to a broad network and benefits through WestJet’s relationship with Delta Air Lines.

<

WestJet today announced a new, year-round, daily service connecting Regina, SK and Minneapolis, Minnesota as part of the airline’s 2024 summer schedule.

The news reaffirms the airline’s ongoing commitment to providing connectivity to the province and further enhances Regina’s air access to popular destinations. The route is Regina’s first year-round trans-border service since 2016 and marks the province’s second direct route to the Midwest United States, following the launch of WestJet‘s year-round service between Saskatoon and Minneapolis, launched in June earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to answer the call of the community and further our commitment to Regina and surrounding area by bringing vital year-round trans-border connectivity with service to Minneapolis, beginning this summer,” says Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director of Alliances & Airport Affairs.

Details of WestJet’s summer service between Regina and Minneapolis

RouteFrequencyService start

date		Departure

time (local)		Arrival time

(local)
Regina –

Minneapolis		DailyApril 288:15 a.m.11:16 a.m.
Minneapolis –

Regina		Daily  April 28  1:15 p.m.2:36 p.m.

Guests traveling beyond Minneapolis will have access to a broad network and benefits through WestJet’s relationship with Delta Air Lines. This includes codeshare flights to over 70 connecting destinations, now accessible with only one stop from Regina; the ability to earn and redeem WestJet Rewards on both airlines; and top tier frequent flyer benefits through the entire journey.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years.

