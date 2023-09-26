New Operator at B12 Beach Club Doha and Doha Sands Beach

Qatar Airways’ Destination Management Company has been appointed as the operator of B12 Beach Club Doha and Doha Sands Beach by Qatar Tourism effective immediately.

New operator, Discover Qatar (DQ), has ambitious plans to ensure both beaches become established tourist attractions.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the social media channels of B12 Beach Club, Doha Sands Beach Club and Discover Qatar to be the very first to find out about the exciting announcements and upcoming events in the future.