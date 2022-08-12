New Era of Digital Marketing for Thailand Tourism

Skal International Bangkok President, James Thurlby, and his Executive Committee Members jointly organized a Business Luncheon Talk on the “New Era of Digital Marketing for Thailand’s Tourism Business.” Also in attendance were Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, CEO and Founder of TARAD.com as guest speaker, as well as senior executives of tourism organizations in Thailand. The event took place at the Rib Room & Bar Steak House in the Landmark Hotel Bangkok.

Seen in the photo are (from left to right):

– Pichai Visutriratana, Director of Events of Skal International Bangkok

– Kanokros Wongvekin, Director of Public Relations of Skal International Bangkok

– John Neutze, Treasurer of Skal International Bangkok

– Tim Waterhouse, Auditor of Skal International Bangkok

– Andrew J Wood, President Skal International Asia

– Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, CEO and Founder of TARAD.com and Thailand’s Internet Icon and Pioneer

– James Thurlby, President of Skal International Bangkok

– Marvin Bemand, Vice President of Skal International Bangkok

– Michael Bamberg Secretary of Skal International Bangkok

– Francis Zimmerman, General Manager of Landmark Hotel Bangkok

Skal International Bangkok organizes Networking Luncheon Talk every other month with different topics for the benefits of tourism industry and public. Members and non-member are both welcomed. They also organize a networking cocktail event every other month, therefore Skal International Bangkok has an event regularly once a month. The events always take place at leading hotels in Bangkok allowing leaders and executives from various companies to see wonderful services of Bangkok’s hospitality.

Skal International today has approximately 13,000 members entailing industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional and international levels to do business among friends in 318 Clubs throughout 96 nations headquartered at the General Secretariat in Torremolinos, Spain. Founded in 1934, Skal International is the only professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the tourism industry.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News