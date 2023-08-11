Airport News Germany Travel Newsletter Short News Transportation News

More than 6 million passengers flew through Frankfurt in July

1 day ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6 million monthly passengers in July 2023. The figure represents an increase of nearly 20 percent compared to July 2022, but is still 13.1 percent below the pre-crisis level of 2019.1

Cargo traffic also increased slightly during July 2023. With 164,503 metric tons, FRA’s cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) exceeded the July 2022 level by 2.3 percent. Aircraft movements were up 16.1 percent year-on-year to 40,626 takeoffs and landings. Likewise, accumulated maximum takeoff weights (or MTOWs) expanded by 13.5 percent year-on-year to approximately 2.5 million metric tons in the reporting month. 

