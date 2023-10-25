Jamaica Tourism Minister Addresses Service Excellence Conference

In attendance were the Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan, Minister With Responsibility for Information; Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister; Cabinet Secretary, The Hon. Audrey Sewell; Ms. Darlene Morrison, Financial Secretary; Ms. Marjorie Johnson, Chief Technical Director, Cabinet Office, With Responsibility for Public Sector Modernization; and Dr. Wayne St. Aubyn Henry, Chairman and Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ); along with Permanent Secretaries, Board Chairs and Heads of Agencies Awardees, Distinguished Guests, and Members of the Media.

The Hon. Jamaica Tourism Minister said:

The public sector is a complex environment and often the full scope and value of our work is underestimated by the public and, sometimes, even by our own workers.

The Government is one of the largest providers of services which impact our lives and our livelihoods. However, most people understand the workings of Government from the point at which it impacts their daily lives, such as collecting taxes, building roads and schools, garbage collection, the availability of health services and controlling crime and violence. All of these services are important, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. Government is so much more.

The Government is also responsible for protecting the country from external threats and maintaining armed forces; offering support for vulnerable populations through welfare, food assistance and housing programs; regulating businesses and markets to ensure fair competition and consumer protection; implementing policies to protect the environment and natural resources; representing the country’s interests in international affairs and maintaining diplomatic relations; providing disaster relief, firefighting and emergency medical services; and promoting and preserving national and cultural heritage… Just to mention a few.

The sheer enormity of Government responsibility makes it critical that we take seriously the effective implementation of a framework of service excellence in the public sector that will provide quality in service delivery and enhance how we do business with the Government on a community, national and international scale. Nation building depends on it.

I, therefore, commend the Public Sector Modernization Division (PSMD) within the Office of the Cabinet, for leading the Government’s drive for continuous service improvement in the public sector and, in particular, for implementing the Service Excellence Awards to recognize and reward public-sector entities demonstrating outstanding performance in delivering quality services to citizens. To recognize organizations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to the promotion and implementation of improvements in key service delivery areas.

SERVICE EXCELLENCE & NATION BUILDING

Service excellence plays a crucial role in driving national development. It is not merely a business concept but a fundamental pillar of a thriving society.

When a country prioritizes service excellence, it establishes a strong foundation for economic growth, social progress and overall advancement. By delivering exceptional services to its citizens, businesses and visitors, a nation can attract investments, stimulate productivity and enhance its global competitiveness.

First and foremost, service excellence enhances social well-being and quality of life. It ensures that citizens have access to essential services such as healthcare, education, transportation, and utilities.

By providing reliable and high-quality services, governments can improve the standard of living and create a more equitable society. This fosters, in turn, social cohesion and reduces inequalities, which are crucial elements for sustainable development.

Furthermore, service excellence fosters trust and confidence among citizens. When government agencies, businesses and institutions consistently deliver high-quality services, people develop faith in their abilities and intentions. Trust is the bedrock of a strong society, enabling collaboration, investment and social cohesion. Moreover, service excellence enhances the competitiveness of a nation. In the global economy, countries that offer exceptional services attract foreign direct investment, stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities. It’s the hallmark of a nation’s commitment to progress and prosperity.

Companies seeking to expand or establish a presence in a new market are more likely to choose countries with a reputation for excellent service delivery. This is because efficient and reliable services minimize operational risks, improve customer satisfaction and foster a favorable business environment.

Moreover, service excellence contributes to increased productivity. Organizations that prioritize excellence continually seek ways to improve and streamline their services. When services are delivered efficiently, businesses can operate smoothly and focus on their core activities. This leads to higher productivity levels, which in turn drives earnings and economic growth.

Service excellence also facilitates innovation and technological advancements, as efficient service providers can adopt and integrate new technologies more effectively. This drive for innovation ultimately benefits the entire society as it promotes inclusivity. Excellent services should be accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status.

While service excellence is undeniably beneficial for national development, it is essential to consider the economic cost associated with achieving and maintaining high service standards. Investing in infrastructure, training, technology, and process improvements requires significant financial resources. Governments and businesses need to allocate budgets and make strategic investments to enhance service delivery.

Additionally, service excellence often necessitates regulatory frameworks and standards to ensure consistency and quality. These frameworks require monitoring, enforcement, and compliance mechanisms, which also entail costs. However, it is important to note that the economic cost of service excellence is outweighed by its long-term benefits, such as increased productivity, enhanced competitiveness, and improved social well-being.

TOURISM AS AN EXAMPLE

Service excellence is the backbone of Jamaica’s thriving tourism industry and a key driver of profitability and growth. However, this is not by accident; we are continually elevating visitor satisfaction through “high-touch service.”In an increasingly competitive global tourism market, it is crucial for destinations to not just rely on their natural assets but also focus on delivering exceptional service to visitors. Marketing is the lifeblood of any industry and in tourism, it plays an even more crucial role. Jamaica has been successful in marketing its picturesque beaches, reggae music and delicious cuisine. However, marketing alone is not enough. To truly differentiate itself and create a lasting impact, we need to emphasize service excellence.

The brand value of service excellence in the tourism industry cannot be understated. It’s what sets destinations apart, leaves an indelible impression on visitors, and encourages them to return and recommend Jamaica to others. Exceptional service can transform a one-time visitor into a loyal advocate for the country.

In this age of social media and instant communication, every tourist’s experience can influence countless others. Positive experiences result in glowing reviews and enthusiastic social media posts, amplifying Jamaica’s brand value. On the other hand, poor service can damage the reputation of the entire industry.

Brand Jamaica is committed to delivering on its brand promise. What we market is what the visitor gets. This is critical to an industry that is the mainstay of the national economy. Tourism is a key driver of Jamaica’s economy, job creation, investments and infrastructural development.

This priority sector is responsible for 9.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), contributes some 50% of the foreign exchange earnings, and generates 354,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs. Overall, the tourism sector has grown by 36% over the past 30 years against total economic growth of 10%.

As a multi-dimensional activity, tourism touches many lives and interfaces with various sectors, such as agriculture, the creative and cultural industries and manufacturing, as well as sub-sectors such as ground transportation, hotels, attractions, restaurants and other services.

I often describe tourism as a series of moving parts – individuals, businesses, organizations and places – that converge to create a seamless experience that visitors buy and destinations sell.

The consecutive steps along this entire value chain go into the creation of a finished product. For Jamaica’s tourism industry that finished product is an unparalleled world[1]leading experience for our visitors.

Therefore, at every step along the tourism value chain, there must be a commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence. This is the bedrock of our tourism industry.

Although our tourism product is recognized as among the finest in the world, it is our ability to consistently deliver excellent service and a quality product that sets us apart from the competition. It is the reason for our enviable 42% repeat visitor rate.

If service excellence is the primary driver of tourism’s profitability and growth; if it is the key differentiator in business, then our service processes must exceed visitor expectations. This is the only way for the industry to realize its full potential and for stakeholders to reap its benefits.

Our investment in service excellence is paying handsome dividends as evidenced by our record arrival numbers. So much so that tourism has been powering national economic growth for some ten consecutive quarters since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

Over the last quarter, July 1 to September 30, 2023, Jamaica welcomed some 682,586 stopover arrivals, representing a 5.5% increase compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The earnings from this quarter also displayed an impressive upward trend, reaching roughly one billion US dollars, representing a substantial 7.3% increase over the same period in 2022.

Already for the year, January to October 21, some 2,213,872 stopover visitors have graced our shores. This is a 19.5% increase over the same period last year and a 9.6% increase over the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

This continues the spectacular growth pattern of tourism; both in terms of visitor arrivals as well as earnings. If we continue on this trajectory, which we expect to do, we will be on track to meet our projections of 3.8 million visitors and foreign exchange earnings of US$4.1 billion by year end.

To deliver a quality tourism product and infuse service excellence along the tourism value chain, we have focused on several key areas:

Training & Development: Through our human capital development arm, the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI), we are investing in the continuous training and certification of thousands of industry workers across the island and providing them with new opportunities. More than 10,000 persons have been certified in the last five years through JCTI programs, and the two-year Hospitality and Tourism Management Program (HTMP), which is currently underway in 14 high schools island-wide, is enabling students to gain entry-level certification for the tourism industry.

Through our human capital development arm, the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI), we are investing in the continuous training and certification of thousands of industry workers across the island and providing them with new opportunities. More than 10,000 persons have been certified in the last five years through JCTI programs, and the two-year Hospitality and Tourism Management Program (HTMP), which is currently underway in 14 high schools island-wide, is enabling students to gain entry-level certification for the tourism industry. Destination Assurance: We are renewing our focus on Destination Assurance, which is the blueprint to guide the ministry and our partners in ensuring continuous improvement in the delivery and management of quality service across all aspects of the tourism experience, from hotels to transportation to guided tours. We must deliver on what we promise when we market Jamaica internationally.

We are renewing our focus on Destination Assurance, which is the blueprint to guide the ministry and our partners in ensuring continuous improvement in the delivery and management of quality service across all aspects of the tourism experience, from hotels to transportation to guided tours. We must deliver on what we promise when we market Jamaica internationally. Feedback & Improvement: We actively seek feedback from tourists and use it to make the necessary improvements. An open dialogue with visitors helps in understanding their expectations and addressing any issues promptly. For example, JAMVAC, the public body of the Ministry of Tourism that has direct responsibility for cruise, has been getting real-time feedback from cruise passengers through their digital happy or not monitors to improve their port side experience.

In addition, we will be undertaking a National Public Perception Survey to gauge the public’s knowledge and perception of the local tourism industry and its impact on our citizens, including feelings of inclusion. This is critical as we develop policies and programs to drive growth in the sector.

We cannot build a quality tourism product if the people who are the heart of the industry do not feel a sense of ownership and as if they are benefiting from tourism’s success.

Resilience Building: Quick and effective crisis response can help maintain Jamaica’s reputation. Therefore, we are ensuring that we are prepared for unforeseen challenges, such as natural disasters or global events (like the COVID[1]19 pandemic). We are building resilience in local and global tourism by expanding the reach of the Jamaica-based Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) as well as creating the framework for a more economically sustainable and environmentally friendly sector. This saw the Ministry hand over disaster risk management tools to key tourism stakeholders in 2022 to assist in building resilience within the tourism sector against natural and man-made disruptions and crises. The documents include the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Template and Guidelines as well as a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) Guidebook, which were developed by the Ministry and its public bodies.

Service excellence can elevate Jamaica’s tourism industry to new heights. To maintain the high service quality for which Jamaica is renowned, we sought to incentivize the hospitality industry through the introduction of the Tourism Service Excellence Awards (TSEA) in 2008. Following a short hiatus, we are back on track and in 2024 we will once again honor those individuals and organizations that exemplify service excellence in the sector.

The program, being ably driven by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), seeks to:

Recognize and reward tourism entities that continually achieve sustained levels of excellence in customer service delivery;

Recognize individual workers who continue to surpass customer service delivery standards;

Select, showcase and award the best in service excellence; and

Evaluate the service provided within the industry and serve as a mechanism to encourage tourism entities to improve customer service delivery.

What is great about these awards is that it is open to all persons and entities at all touch points in the tourism sector – whether a hotel or attraction, a ground transportation operator or craft vendor. That is because every link in the tourism value chain is critical to the success of the sector.

IN CONCLUSION

National recognition programs like the Tourism Service Excellence Awards and this morning’s GoJ Service Excellence Awards help to raise the bar in experience delivery and drive a sense of ownership and pride throughout the respective sectors in which they operate.

By focusing on service excellence, we ensure that the benefits of national development reach every corner of Jamaica, reducing disparities and promoting social equity. In essence, service excellence is not a luxury but a necessity for national development.

As public servants, we must come together to forge a collective commitment to revitalize Jamaica’s public sector; we must demand and support excellence in all spheres of service, for it is through this commitment that we will collectively build a stronger, more vibrant future for our nation.

Only through a united front will we make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.

In closing, I wish to congratulate all of today’s awardees for your remarkable achievements and the vital role you are playing in advancing high standards for the public sector. By prioritizing service excellence, you contribute to the betterment of society and enhance the overall well-being of those you serve.