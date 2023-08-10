How to Help? “Maui Strong” endorsed by World Tourism Network

The island community in Maui is in need of some Aloha from the rest of the World. WTN says Maui Strong is a good choice.

The World Tourism Network announced its endorsement of the Maui Strong Fund by the Hawaii Community Foundation as a good option for the world tourism industry to extend a hand and some Aloha to the people of Maui.

The Maui Strong Fund is providing resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery from the devastating wildfires that are still taking place on Maui.

HCF is a steward of more than 1,050 funds, including over 300 scholarship funds, created by donors who desire to transform lives and improve communities. In 2021, HCF distributed $100 million in grants to the community from funds at HCF, contracts, and private foundations statewide, including $7.1 million in scholarships.

HCF is working in close collaboration with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and philanthropists to get a clear understanding of the quickly evolving priorities in our community.

HCF will prioritize nonprofit organizations that are supporting community-based rapid response and recovery efforts.

Funding will support evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance, and other services as identified by our partners doing critical work on Maui.

