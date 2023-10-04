Hong Kong Airport Arts and Culture Festival

In collaboration with Attacca Projects, the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Hong Kong Arts Centre, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, M+, MobArt Gallery, and West Kowloon Cultural District’s Freespace Jazz Fest, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) presents art exhibitions and performances by emerging and established local artists at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Arts and Culture Festival 2023 which officially opens today.

This festival highlights a variety of art forms. Traditional Chinese paintings coming to life through animation are presented with a fresh interpretation on the airport’s giant digital screen, while celebrated Hong Kong movies are recreated in stylised comics. Three pianos covered in vivid illustrations by local artists are put at different locations in the terminal for appreciation and live performances. Traditional postcards are transformed through art and interactive elements to showcase the essence of Hong Kong.

The festival was kicked off today at an opening ceremony in Terminal 1 with a jazz performance by Teriver Cheung Quartet.