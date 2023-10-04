Airport News eTurboNews | eTN Hong Kong Travel NewsBrief Short News

Hong Kong Airport Arts and Culture Festival

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Hong Kong Airport Arts and Culture Festival, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

In collaboration with Attacca Projects, the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Hong Kong Arts Centre, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, M+, MobArt Gallery, and West Kowloon Cultural District’s Freespace Jazz Fest, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) presents art exhibitions and performances by emerging and established local artists at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Arts and Culture Festival 2023 which officially opens today.

This festival highlights a variety of art forms. Traditional Chinese paintings coming to life through animation are presented with a fresh interpretation on the airport’s giant digital screen, while celebrated Hong Kong movies are recreated in stylised comics. Three pianos covered in vivid illustrations by local artists are put at different locations in the terminal for appreciation and live performances. Traditional postcards are transformed through art and interactive elements to showcase the essence of Hong Kong.

The festival was kicked off today at an opening ceremony in Terminal 1 with a jazz performance by Teriver Cheung Quartet.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing