Get your motors running at Milano Monza Motor Show

The Premier Parade edition of the MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show kicked off in Piazza Duomo Milan, on June 16, 2022. At the cut of the inaugural ribbon, together with Andrea Levy, President of MIMO, was Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region; Fabrizio Sala, Regional Councilor for Education, University, Research, Innovation, and Simplification; Martina Riva, Councilor for Sport, Tourism and Youth Policies of the Municipality of Milan; Geronimo La Russa, President of ACI ( Automobile Club) Milan; Giuseppe Redaelli, President of Autodromo Monza National; Dario Allevi, Mayor of Monza.

The program of the day included the Premiere Parade and the evening show in Piazza Duomo led by the representatives of the brands that will parade on the red carpet around the Duomo (the Milan cathedral) surrounded by the public.

The dynamic display of previews and the chronicle about the car models on parade was conducted by DJ Mixo by Radio Capital.

The public will be able to see from June 16 to 19 the models exhibited in the central district of Milan with free access and extended hours until 11 pm. Visitors with a MIMO Pass, accreditation, or free downloadable entrance from milanomonza website will also be able to access the test area Parco Sempione drive organized in collaboration with Enel X Way and open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Andrea Levy, President of MIMO stated:

“I thank all the automotive and motorcycle brands that believed in MIMO and in the idea of joining forces to support and release the automotive system, offering the latest models equipped with the most modern technologies that guarantee safety and sustainability.”

“The 2nd edition of MIMO has been made possible thanks to the contribution of the Lombardy Region and the support of the Comuni of Milan and Monza of ACI Milan, and all the law enforcement agencies that have allowed us to organize our car and motorcycle shows and dynamic performances. Altogether we have organized one party for fans and the public. Enjoy MIMO.”

News through the streets of the central dìstrict of Milan

By connecting to the website, users will become aware of what will be the motorization of the future also aided by the adhesive on each of the models on display, which they will tell about the engine and the detail of CO2 produced.

All along with the way, the supercars and motorcycles that make people dream, models and brands from A to Z, from all eras of the Supercar in the City will be presented.

Models on a test drive

The car and motorcycle manufacturers will grant their vehicles for a test drive on ordinary roads in the area created by Enel X Way during the event. For two-wheel enthusiasts, Zero Motorcycle will be available.

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

On the weekend, June 18 and 19, the public with a MIMO Pass will be able to visit the exhibition of car manufacturers and clubs at the National Autodrome of Monza. In the pits will be Lamborghini Monza on Saturday, June 18, where visitors will be able to attend the Ride of 40 edition of the historic 1000 Miglia in the fourth and last stage of the race. The 450 crews will begin to enter the Autodrome at 11 am, preceded by the Ferrari Tribute parade to carry the last timed trial until 4 pm.

Journalist Parade MIMO 1000 Miglia

Automotive journalists driving the latest news of the car manufacturers participating in MIMO will have the opportunity to take a lap around the track on the causeways of the Temple of Speed and engage in the same timed test faced by the crews of the 1000 Miglia.

The show continues in the paddocks with the cars participating in the 1000 Miglia in car display, supercars of the collectors of the MIMO 1000 Miglia Trophy.

Special means of Matteo Valenti

All the models on display in Milan will be identified by a QR code on the totem which, will go to a dedicated page on the website in which they will find the technical data sheet, photos and videos, and all commercial information

Over 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the second edition of MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show throughout areas in Milan and Monza thanks to the MIMO Pass, the free electronic accreditation downloadable entrance which will guarantee agreements with hotels, tourist attractions, and museums and will also give the possibility to arrive in Milan by Trenitalia speed train and enjoy travel fare discounts up to 50%.