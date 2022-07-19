European hotel real estate market expects 3.1 billion euro turnover

Tourism is in full recovery in 2022 as witnessed by packed trains and planes and the hotel real estate sector which is also growing.

Despite the winds of war and economic crisis, tourism is in full recovery in 2022 as witnessed by packed trains and planes. At the end of the year, it could even exceed what happened in pre-pandemic in 2019 on a global level.

Along with tourism, the hotel real estate sector is also growing, which was already in a positive phase before COVID. World real estate investments in 12 months have more than doubled compared to 2020, reaching almost 70 billion euros, with differing interests in terms of relative location, urban areas, holiday resorts, and level structures.

In Europe, the hotel real estate market closed 2021 with a turnover of 21.2 billion euros and is expected to rise to 26.6 billion in 2022. A trend is confirmed also in Italy with a 2021 turnover of 2.5 billion euros, which is expected to increase in 2022 to 3.1 billion.

These are some of the data from the 2022 report on the hotel real estate market, presented in Milan during the Hospitality Forum 2022, organized by investor Castello SGR and Scenari Immobiliari.

“After 2021 in which a recovery path has been glimpsed, the objectives of flexibility and versatility will be the driver of 2022, and the next 2 years, because they respond to the demand of the ‘new traveler’ – unorganized worker, frequent touring, seasonally adjusted hiker. A widespread increase in overnight stays, record occupancy rates for certain periods of the year, the development of the ‘leisure’ segment, the concomitance of business and pleasure trips, the multiplication of opportunities for short holidays to recover part of the time for.”

“So they are elements that bring optimism.”

“However, some elements remain that could hurt the sector, such as possible new waves of infections, increase in inflation, cost of energy and increase in accommodation prices, shortage of labor, and slow distribution of tourism in the fairs and meetings. The challenges are, therefore, numerous; the fundamentals that represent a guarantee of a safe and profitable market remain unchanged, despite the events of the last 2 years. The dynamics are disturbing, but the economic segment and the real estate assets have intrinsic characteristics to support the recovery,” said Giampiero Schiavo, CEO of Castello SGR.

“The trend of the tourism and hotel market in Europe and Italy shows great vitality and this is undoubtedly great news. We operators, together with national and local institutions, have the duty to accompany the recovery by responding to the new needs of travelers and offering them a more valuable experience. Only in this way can our country remain at the center of the main world destinations. The greater commitment of all market players will be placed in further strengthening the seasonal adjustment and in making attractive – also thanks to an improvement in services and infrastructures – not only the big cities and the most iconic places but all the Italian regions, until a virtuous circle is established.”

The end-2021 scenarios have led to the hypothesis that international tourist arrivals could grow up to 78% during 2022, with final levels still below what was recorded in 2019, before the pandemic (about 60%). After this first quarter, the estimates have been revised upwards, assuming that tourist arrivals in 2022 may constitute about 70% of those in 2019, or about 1.05 billion. 2022 is, therefore, considered to be a year of recovery in international tourism, and this recovery of the sector is assumed to be driven for the most part by domestic tourism.

It is, therefore, estimated that the return to pre-pandemic levels of 1.4 billion arrivals can be achieved between the second half of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, while the overcoming of the 1.8 billion arrivals quota, should be between the end of 2030 and the beginning of 2031. Furthermore, it is assumed that in the following year the threshold of 1.9 billion arrivals in the world can be exceeded.

In Europe, investments in 2021 involved accommodation facilities for a total real estate value of €16.8 billion. The main transactions involved properties of different levels, from 2 to 5-star luxury, with a majority share represented by 4-star hotels.

In Italy, the transactions recorded in 2021 and the first months of 2022, the interest of investors, including foreign ones, were in excellent and often iconic locations. The operations involved approximately 76 3-, 4-, and 5-star accommodation facilities, for a total of over 11,400 rooms.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News