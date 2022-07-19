Earning miles at Frankfurt Airport: now even before departure

Miles & More members can now earn award miles in more than 60 stores, restaurants and service facilities at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport AG is a strategic partner of Miles & More and co-publisher of the awards program at Frankfurt Airport. The merger of the Lufthansa, Miles & More, and Fraport brands significantly increases the attractiveness of Germany’s largest aviation hub as a retail location: passengers and visitors can now earn award miles at the airport before departure and look forward to special promotions for the start of the program.

Earn miles at over 60 stores, restaurants and service facilities

Whether parking your own car in the parking garage, eating in one of the numerous restaurants, shopping in the (online) stores or taking a tour of the apron – more than 60 stores and services are already linked to the Miles & More program. These include the duty-free stores and boutiques of Frankfurt Airport Retail GmbH, the joint venture between Gebrüder Heinemann and Fraport AG. Fashion stores and 29 retail and food concepts from the Lagardère travel retail group with brands such as Natoo, Relay, Tribs, hub Convenience, Discover and Coffee Fellows are also part of the program. Other partners will follow in the coming months with the goal of integrating as many stores, services and products as possible at Frankfurt Airport.

“The strategic cooperation with Miles & More is a logical and consistent step in the further development of the passenger and shopping experience at Frankfurt Airport.”

“By using the synergies between the two companies, we can offer our passengers an attractive incentive with the area-wide earning of award miles,” emphasizes Benjamin Ritschel, Vice President Retail Marketing at Fraport AG. The participating stores are marked on site with the Miles & More mileage sign “M”. When paying, members simply show their digital service card in the Miles & More app or enter it when making an online purchase. The mileage account is credited automatically.

Earning miles made easy: special promotions & services

Fraport’s own services, such as the visitor center and airport tours, also participate in the partnership. This makes it easy for visitors to earn miles at the airport even when they are not traveling. Guests also earn miles when booking parking spaces online. Usually, Miles & More members are credited with one mile for every one euro spent as part of the partnership. This is enhanced by regularly changing campaigns and promotions with multiple or extra miles. For the official launch of the partnership all associated retailers and services will award threefold miles for every one euro spent until 31 August. Members who register with Miles & More via Frankfurt Airport by 31 December 2022 can also look forward to up to 1,000 award miles.

“For our members, we are expanding our portfolio along the travel chain with this partnership and offer new incentives to participate in the Miles & More program with special offers,” says Armin Czapla, Senior Director Partner Sales & Ambient at Miles & More GmbH. “The partnership in the triad of the Lufthansa, Miles & More and Fraport brands also offers additional retail potential for all sides at a location that is extremely important for us.”

Registration via the joint partner site

Registration for the program takes place via a separate partner site from Frankfurt Airport at www.fra-miles.com. Additionally, QR codes for registration are also available at all participating stores. After successfully confirming the registration link, new customers can log in into the Miles & More app and start earning miles immediately. Further information is available here.

Miles & More

Miles & More is Europe’s leading loyalty program for people on the move. More than 25 years of experience and cooperation with over 300 partner companies worldwide make Miles & More GmbH, which operates the program from its headquarter in Frankfurt am Main, an expert in successful customer targeting and retention. Particularly in the core markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, more than 300 partners of the program benefit from access to a sophisticated target group. The company was launched in Germany in 1993 with seven program partners and has been an independent company since September 2014 as a 100% subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The managing directors are Sebastian Riedle and Dr. Oliver Schmitt. The company has developed into a strong brand in a variety of areas – such as the award business and program operations, status management, the offers and services in sales & retail, and finance.

The linchpin: earning and redeeming award miles. Since the program was launched, members have earned a total of more than 1.6 trillion award miles in a wide variety of areas of life – from flying to finance to shopping. With the flight award as the emotional centerpiece and unique selling point of the program, the Lufthansa WorldShop and more than 270 non-aviation partners, Miles & More is strongly positioned along the entire travel chain. Miles & More GmbH also operates nine Lufthansa WorldShop stores with more than 800 square meters of retail space at Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin-Brandenburg, Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports. The online stores worldshop.eu and swiss-shop.com entice customers with more than 3,000 attractive awards in the categories of luggage, electronics, living, accessories, sports & wellness, children, wine and Lufthansa & Aviation. With selected products from more than 400 premium brands, there is something for everyone. The Miles & More Credit Card also enables members to earn award miles easily in their everyday lives.

Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, Fraport AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MDAX) is one of the leading players in the global airport business. Fraport’s portfolio of companies spans four continents with activities at 29 airports worldwide. In pre-pandemic 2019, more than 182 million passengers used airports in which Fraport has at least a 50 percent stake. Impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Fraport’s majority-owned Group airports welcomed only about 86 million passengers in 2021. In fiscal year 2021 (Dec. 31), Fraport AG generated revenue of €2.1 billion and profit of some €92 million.

Fraport’s home-base Frankfurt Airport (FRA) is strategically located in the heart of Europe at the junction of vital intermodal road, rail and air networks. The surrounding Frankfurt Rhine-Main-Neckar region serves as an economic powerhouse and logistics hub for Europe and the world. In 2019, FRA welcomed more than 70.5 million passengers and handled 2.1 million metric tons of cargo. Only 24.8 million passengers traveled through FRA in 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In terms of cargo, FRA ranks first in Europe with 2.3 million metric tons handled in 2021.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News