At least one killed, 12 injured in Austria train crash

26 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

According to Austrian APA news agency and Red Cross reports, at least one person was killed and more than 12 were injured in today’s train derailment near the town of Munchendorf, just south of country’s capital city of Vienna.

Local authorities said the accident occurred just after 18:00 CET on Monday evening in the district of Mödling, south of the Austrian capital.

According to the officials, 56 passengers and one driver were traveling to Vienna when the train derailed, and one carriage crashed into the adjacent fields.

Four emergency helicopters and a large contingent of rescue workers were dispatched to the scene of the crash.

According to the Red Cross representatives, two of the people injured were seriously hurt while 11 had less serious wounds. 

Additional unconfirmed reports in the local media suggested the death toll in the train crash could be higher than initially reported.

The initial investigation of the accident indicates that one of the train’s cars tipped onto its side into a meadow beside the tracks.

Raaberbahn said all trains between Ebenfurth and Vienna’s main station had been diverted due to an “incident.”

Austria’s last fatal train accident happened in 2018, when two passenger trains collided in the town of Niklasdorf.

Several carriages were derailed, killing one person and injuring 22 others.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

