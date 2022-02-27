Ukraine National Tourism Organization Open Letter: Do not be silent!

Ivan Liptuga the head of the National Tourism Organization of Ukraine , and the Ex-Director of the Tourism & Resorts Department Of Ukraine.

Ivan Liptuga is a member of the World Tourism Network.

Just a few weeks ago he posted to his WTN profile for the National Tourism Organization of Ukraine:

I still don’t believe that we need to rebuild tourism from zero points and hope that after lockdown it will recover. Too many people and too much money was invested in our sector globally and it can’t just disappear.

But of course, we have to think about new approaches, new marketing activities, new security activities, and be creative in developing competitive tourism products.

Little did he and the rest of the world that he, his family, his organization, and his country are fighting for survival today.

Two weeks ago The World Tourism Network facilitated a panel discussion by Ivan entitled: Ukraine Tourism: We love you and are open.

Today Mr. Liptuga asked the World Tourism Network for any help possible.

Representing the Ukraine Travel and Tourism Industry, Ivan has this appeal to WTN Members:

An appeal by Ukraine to our friends in the global travel and tourism industry

I am writing this post in English because it is addressed to the global business community.

Here in Ukraine, words are no longer needed, we all do everything we can.

I think that over the past 96 hours, no one in the world has any doubts about what the current Russian regime is.

Even those who consoled themselves with a small hope that the informational confrontation distorts reality and thickens the colors over a vast peace-loving country, which is based only on noble values.

What is called demilitarization is nothing but an open perfidious, wild, brutal, medieval attack on an independent country in the heart of Europe, an attack on my home Ukraine.

The way the entire people of Ukraine rallied during these 96 hours speaks of one thing “Denazification” can only end with the complete extermination of our 40 million population.

Not a single sane person in the next 10 generations would forget or forgive this treacherous crime by Russia against the people of Ukraine.

This war is also treacherous in relation to the people of Russia, who were deceived and made hostage to barbarian intentions. For many decades Russia will become a world outcast and a symbol of inhuman evil.

Until recently, I did not believe that this is possible in our time in our society!

For more than twenty years I have worked on the development of tourism and international trade.

We have built and developed business relations with the whole world. The last 72 hours have reset everything for our country, reset the results of my life and the lives of millions of my compatriots.

But the worst thing is that right now, in these minutes, tens of thousands of ordinary people, our relatives, friends, and colleagues, who never prepared for war, picked up guns and bottles of the combustible mixture and went out into the street to come face to face with enemy tanks and armored vehicles.

They die, but they don’t give up.

The whole world can envy such cohesion and patriotism!

Now I appeal to the entire global tourism and international trade community, to all my friends and colleagues in the tourism & logistics sector with whom we have worked together for many years and who write to me continuously from all over the world from Hawaii to Singapore and from South Africa to Norway.

DO NOT BE SILENT! DO NOT OBSERVE FROM THE SIDE!

This nightmare MUST BE STOPPED NOW by any means available. Ivan Liptuga, National Tourism Organization of Ukraine

Every Russian company, every citizen of this country must open their blinded eyes, understand and bear responsibility for the crime that their government is now committing.

Destroying Ukraine right before your eyes, they trample on all the values ​​of the modern civilized world.

Russia won’t stop with Ukraine!

Responses are pouring in from all corners of the world.

World Tourism Network:

Dr. Walter Mzembi, chair of WTN Africa in South Africa:

Ivan, Africa stands in solidarity with Ukraine as demonstrated by the UN Security Council vote whereupon the three African Governments representing the African block, Kenya, Gabon, and Ghana were for peace and condemned any acts of war against your country.

WTN Africa is in solidarity with this brave resolution against war and carnage against innocent lives who are now collateral damage in this geopolitical standoff.

Alain St. Ange, VP for World Tourism Network and in charge of Public-private partnerships in Seychelles.

The world is just seeing light at the end of the tunnel after the two years lockdown from the Covid-19 pandemic and a world war is not what is needed now.

Together the world is set for a brighter future but divided and adopting a confrontation approach is set to bring years of ongoing disaster.

Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman World Tourism Network in Hawaii, USA:

The World Tourism Network had called the tourism world to speak with a United Voice and provide Smart Guidance for World Peace.

After all, tourism is a Guardian of World Peace.

War, Peace, and Resilience in Tourism: How global tourism resilience works?

We asked this question last week? It was not a drill, and I call on those that teach resilience and claim to lead our global tourism sector to come together.

The World Tourism Network is here to play our role. Our support for Ivan, his organization, and the people of Ukraine will be a given.

Ukrainians and Russians are brothers, are friends, and have many family ties. This war is not about the people, it’s initiated by one misguided leader.

We invite specifically our members in these two countries to start a good-faith discussion. WTN will establish a Russian language tourism discussion forum.