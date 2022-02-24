Juergen T Steinmetz·
World Tourism Network Calls for a United Voice and Smart Guidance for World Peace

Tourism is a Guardian of World Peace

World Tourism Network (WTM) launched by rebuilding.travel
World Tourism Network Calls for a United Voice and Smart Guidance for World Peace
Tourism leaders in the World Tourism Network are coming together to assess the situation in Ukraine, after the world, woke up today to a war that no one can win and where innocent civilian lives will be lost.

The World Tourism Network (WTN) and the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT) had reminded the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center (GTRCM) at their launch of the Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17 at the World Expo in Dubai to include a message of peace into the Resilience Day Resolution.

WTN is reminding the world again, that Tourism is a Guardian of World Peace.

Alain St.Ange, the Vice President of the World Tourism Network and in charge of Government relations said from his base in Seychelles, that military confrontation can never win. Economic challenges and humanitarian casualties would be felt for years to come.

The world is just seeing light at the end of the tunnel after two years of lockdown from the Covid-19 pandemic. St. Ange stressed:

“This world in recovery doesn’t need a war now!”

When working together the world is set for a brighter future. If divided and adopting a confrontational approach for many in this world our future will be one of uncertainty or worse a future of disaster and destruction.

The World Tourism Network is appealing for restraint and is urging world leaders to give diplomacy a chance to eventually succeed.

The World Tourism Network is ready to work with all members, with GTRCM, IIPT and is urging all stakeholders in the global travel and tourism industry to come together and speak with one voice. A strong voice and smart guidance are needed for world tourism now.

“Our heart goes out to the Ukrainian People and to those in Luhansk and Donetsk and to all the families affected by the current fighting,” said Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman of the World Tourism Network.

The African Tourism Board under the leadership of Chairman Cuthbert Ncube is agreeing with this statement and is fully supportive for tourism to speak with one united voice.

