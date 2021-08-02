Breaking Travel News Business Travel News European travel news International Visitor News Responsible Tourism News Russia travel news Safety Terrorism and Crime for travelers: Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News Turkey Travel News

Four Russian Tourists Killed, 16 Injured In Turkey Tour Bus Disaster

by Harry Johnson
According to Turkish police report, the driver of the bust with 22 Russian tourists on board lost control of the vehicle and drove into the oncoming lane where the bus rolled over.

  • Tourists hurt in tour bus crash i n Antalya, Turkey.
  • For people are dead, 16 injured, according to reports.
  • There were 22 Russian tourists on the crashed bus.

A bus carrying foreign tourists overturned in the Turkish province of Antalya.

The accident happened in the Side area on Monday evening, August 2 at about 6pm local time, near the town of Manavgat . The bus was carrying Russian tourists from the Konakli village to Antalya Airport – the vacationers were supposed to fly back home to Russia at 9:50pm that night.

According to Turkish police report, the bus driver lost control and drove into the oncoming lane where the bus rolled over.

There were 22 Russian tourists on the bus who had finished their vacation in Antalya.

Four bus passengers were killed in the crash, at least sixteen were injured.

According to Russian tour operator Intourist, all necessary assistance was provided to the victims of the crash. At the moment, all tourists are in four hospitals in Antalya province. Information on the condition of the victims is being clarified. The bus driver is unconscious in serious condition.

This is not the first accident with Russian tourists in Turkey in recent months. On April 10 of this year, a Russian woman died in a bus accident in Antalya, Turkey. 26 Russian tourists out of 32 on bus were injured in that crash.

