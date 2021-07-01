Princess Cruises Australia: No longer going down under this year

Princess Cruises just announced the cancellation of its Australia cruise holidays through December of this year. This comes after so many previous cruises have already had to be cancelled.

Guests booked on a cancelled cruise, will be moved to an equivalent cruise in 2022. Another option guests have is to take a future cruise credit equal to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus of 10 percent of the fare. Anyone who made a reservation, must request refunds or credits by July 31, 2021.

The cruise line said that due to continued uncertainty regarding the timing for the resumption of cruise holidays in the region, Princess is cancelling cruises in and out of Australia through December 19, 2021.

Requests must be received through an online form by July 31, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Cruises can be booked through a professional travel advisor, or by calling 1-800-PRINCESS

(1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website.

Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Canceled Cruises.

Princess Cruises had this to say on its website:

Like so many facets of life, travel has been hit hard by recent events. It is with a heavy heart that Princess Cruises has made the extremely difficult decision to temporarily pause our global ship operations. We know you were looking forward to sailing with us, and we apologize and share in your disappointment over these cancellations. You don’t need to take any action to receive the default compensation offer. You can find out details of your compensation by clicking the link that matches your sail date below.

Just a couple weeks ago, Princess Cruises had announced that starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess Medallion Class ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

