Princess Cruises continues plans to resume cruising in United States

55 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

  • Princess announced its intent to return to service in the United States.
  • Princess Cruises planning sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale this fall.
  • Princess cruises sailing through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Following collaboration with government officials, and evolving guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Princess Cruises is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale this fall.

Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

  • Majestic Princess and Grand Princess: Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico.
  • Ruby Princess: Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and 10-day Mexico cruises to the lineup.
  • Enchanted Princess: Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.
  • Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess: From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the Western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves.
  • Crown Princess: Travels to the Panama Canal, from Ft. Lauderdale on a series of 10-day cruises to this iconic cruise wonder of the world.

“As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests.”

Dining, entertainment, and shore excursion details are currently being finalized and will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Princess cruises sailing through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

We will continue to monitor the latest guidance from the CDC as well as local, state and federal officials in the ports we sail from and those we visit and will adjust our on board protocols and vaccination requirements, as necessary. Should our vaccination approach change, we would notify guests prior to final payment.