From San Francisco to Honolulu: Best cities for your summer vaxcation

25 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

What exactly is a “vaxcation”? Just what it sounds like: a vacation for the COVID-vaccinated.

  • Research compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 30 indicators of a fun.
  • The Golden City tops the ranking of the Best Cities for Your Summer Vaxcation.
  • Honolulu ranks No. 6 overall but No. 2 for having fun and No. 1 for being outside. 

New “Best Cities for Your Summer Vaxcation” ranking was released today. The research compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 30 indicators of a fun (and safe) excursion — from the cost of a cab ride to the average Airbnb rate to the number of attractions. And the experts looked, of course, at each city’s vaccination rate.

See the top 10 (and bottom 10) summer vaxcation hotspots below, followed by some highlights and lowlights from the report.

2021’s Best Cities for Your Summer Vaxcation
RankCity
1San Francisco, CA
2Portland, OR
3Providence, RI
4Garden Grove, CA
5Washington, DC
6Honolulu, HI
7Jersey City, NJ
8Seattle, WA
9Las Vegas, NV
10New Orleans, LA
2021’s Worst Cities for Your Summer Vaxcation
RankCity
191Memphis, TN
192Little Rock, AR
193Pasadena, TX
194Mesquite, TX
195Jacksonville, FL
196Kansas City, KS
197Bakersfield, CA
198Sunrise Manor, NV
199Grand Prairie, TX
200Enterprise, NV

Highlights and Lowlights:

  • Let’s Go to San Funcisco: The Golden City tops the ranking of the Best Cities for Your Summer Vaxcation and for good reason: San Francisco is the No. 1 city for having fun, offering the second-highest number of attractions and the most vibrant nightlife.

At the time the experts looked, San Francisco also boasted the highest vaccination rate of any big city. (Seattle officially leads that race — for now — but San Francisco is co-blazing the trail.)

The best part? The Bay City is fully open as of June 15, with no holds barred but for “mega events.” So feel free to ditch the mask — except to get there and get around on public transit — but pack a sweatshirt or windbreaker. As Mark Twain may (or may not) have once said, “The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco.”

  • Fun in the Honolulu Sun: Looking for the best outdoor experience? Then say aloha to Honolulu. Hawaii’s capital ranks No. 6 overall but No. 2 for having fun and No. 1 for being outside. 

The only letdown: This Pacific paradise ranks No. 166 in the lodging category, due to below-average hotel ratings and relatively higher Airbnb prices. But no one really goes to Honolulu to stay out of the sun.

Just make sure to have your vaccination card (or proof of a negative COVID-19 test) handy: While The Big Pineapple outperforms 180 other big cities in vaccinations, Hawaii requires all visitors to be inoculated/show no symptoms or otherwise quarantine for 10 days. 

  • Neva Say Neva in Nevada: The Sin City metro lands on opposite ends of our ranking: Las Vegas sits in ninth place and Paradise in 11th, while Sunrise Manor finishes at a very distant 198 and Enterprise dead last. 

So be careful: Depending on which direction you’re heading, you could find yourself making good memories or having a lousy summer break in a matter of minutes. The good news is Nevada reopened at 100% capacity on June 1 (though private businesses can still require masks).

If you want to avoid mixed signals from Greater Vegas, consider driving northwest to Reno in 27th place. The Biggest Little City in the World is slightly sunnier (No. 4) than Vegas (No. 5), and it’s perfect for outdoor pleasure: There’s no shortage of camping sites (No. 17) or drinking holes.