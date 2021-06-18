Moscow government receives terror attack threats, demands to end COVID-19 restrictions

Moscow police are searching for an unknown suspect or suspects who threatened to blow up Moscow central government building.

A threatening note had been discovered in one of the Moscow administration’s official inboxes on Friday.

An anonymous letter with the threat of an explosion was sent to the email of the Moscow government.

Moscow became the first city in the world this week to require vaccinations for those working in public service sectors.

Russian capital’s law enforcement officers are searching for an unknown suspect or suspects who threatened to blow up Moscow central government building if the city’s COVID-19 restrictions, such as mandatory masks in public places and the mandatory vaccination of service workers, weren’t immediately dropped by Moscow government.

According to Russian Telegram channel Baza, a threatening note had been discovered in one of the Moscow administration’s official inboxes on Friday. It was said to have railed against a new rule requiring those working in industries like hospitality, transport and retail to be immunized, as well as the requirements for Muscovites to wear masks and gloves on the metro and in major public spaces.

An unnamed law enforcement source later confirmed that the message had been received. “An anonymous letter with the threat of an explosion was sent to the email of the Moscow government,” the official said.

Police are now understood to be searching for whoever was responsible for sparking the scare.

Moscow became the first city in the world this week to require vaccinations for those working in public service sectors. Companies that fall under the measures must ensure that 60% of their staff have been immunized, or else face hefty fines. Officials also announced that companies are able to suspend without pay any employee who refuses the jab, in order to meet their quotas.

The Russian capital saw its numbers of confirmed cases hit an all-time high in the last 24 hours, with 9,056 positive tests recorded on Thursday. Curfew measures have been introduced, banning the city’s nightlife establishments from staying open past 11pm. “We are very close to much more severe – temporary, but severe – decisions on restrictions,” Moscow Mayor said during a government meeting on Thursday.