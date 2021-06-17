Alaska Airlines launching new flights and adding more routes

With more people flying again, Alaska Airlines remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety,

Boise is booming! And Alaska Airlines keeps growing in the dynamic city where we’ve long been the largest carrier. We’re flying our guests in Idaho’s Treasure Valley to the places they’re eager to visit. Starting today, we’re launching daily nonstop service between Boise and Chicago O’Hare, and Boise and Austin. Also today, we’re announcing new nonstop flying between Boise and Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in Washington, and Boise and Phoenix.

“Our guests are showing us how excited they are about our new service to Chicago and Austin from Boise with strong bookings throughout the summer months,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. “Our new year-round route bridging Boise and Pullman-Moscow will offer a crucial link to that area’s two major universities, and the seasonal nonstop to Phoenix is another terrific way to quickly escape to sunshine and warmth in the desert this winter.”

As vaccination rates rise, so does the quest to travel again. Families and friends want to see each other face-to-face and share a hug – not another video call. We’re adding new routes and more flights to make those connections easier. This winter, we’ll have up to 30 daily nonstop departures from Boise to 14 destinations on Alaska and our sister carrier Horizon Air. We already have more nonstop destinations and more daily departures from Boise than any other airline. Our commitment to Boise Airport and our guests only becomes stronger.

Newly added flights

Start



Date End



Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Aug. 17 — Boise –Pullman-Moscow 11:10 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 5x/Weekly Q400 Aug. 17 — Pullman-Moscow –



Boise 11:55 a.m. 1:34 p.m. 5x/Weekly Q400 Nov. 19 April 18 Boise – Phoenix 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Daily E175 Nov. 19 April 18 Phoenix – Boise 1:10 p.m. 4:15 p.m. Daily E175

“The Boise Airport is grateful that Alaska Airlines continues to improve connectivity for residents of the Treasure Valley,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “With Idaho’s vast rural geography, regional flights are an important link in our transportation system. I’m confident the nonstop service to Pullman-Moscow matches the needs of our community, and I’m thrilled Alaska is connecting two important regions of the state again.”