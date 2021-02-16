US Travel mourns passing of Marriott’s Arne Sorenson
- Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has died
- Arne Morris Sorenson was a Japanese-born American hotel executive
- Sorenson had been battling pancreatic cancer since May, 2019
U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the passing of Arne M. Sorenson, President and CEO, Marriott International:
“It is difficult to find words that express the depth of our sadness at the passing of Arne Sorenson, our dear friend, business leader and travel advocate.
“This is a huge loss, first and foremost for Ruth and Arne’s wonderful family, but also for his many associates at Marriott International and those of us across the travel industry who had the pleasure of interacting with him. We frequently sought his wise counsel and collaborated to improve the travel experience. Arne always offered a vision that extended well beyond the lodging sector he so expertly represented.
“To me, Arne was more than a professional colleague with whom I shared a special Marriott bond, he was an ally, a trusted friend and a partner. He also lent his considerable talents to U.S. Travel, particularly as chair of our CEO Roundtable, but also in countless other ways. I will miss him terribly.”