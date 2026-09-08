Berlin tourism faces an unexpected leadership crisis as visitBerlin CEO Jürgen Amann exits after only three months. What went wrong, what does his departure mean for Germany’s most important city destination, and who could take over the job of selling Berlin to travelers around the world?

Berlin’s tourism promotion agency appears headed for another leadership search only three months after Jürgen Amann took office. Behind the personnel drama lies a bigger question: who can successfully market Germany’s capital at a time when international visitor numbers are slipping, political expectations are rising, and the tourism chief must navigate one of Europe’s most complicated destination-management jobs?

BERLIN — Berlin’s tourism industry has been shaken by reports that Dr. Jürgen Amann, the recently appointed managing director of visitBerlin, is leaving after barely three months in the job.

The Berliner Morgenpost reported Tuesday that Amann has signed a termination agreement with the chairman of visitBerlin’s supervisory board, Oliver Schumacher, with the agreement still requiring formal consideration by the board.

The development is no longer an isolated media report. German news outlets have separately reported that Amann is departing following big differences over the future direction of visitBerlin and criticism of his management style.

The timing could hardly be more awkward.

Amann was selected in December 2025 from what visitBerlin said was a field of well over 100 candidates. He formally started on June 1, 2026, succeeding Burkhard Kieker, the highly visible tourism executive who had helped shape Berlin’s international tourism strategy for 17 years.

Amann therefore did not serve from December, as the chronology can sometimes suggest. He was appointed in December 2025 but took office only on June 1, 2026. Three months later, the succession process appears to be back at square one.

A €15 Billion Visitor Economy

This is much more than a personnel dispute inside a tourism bureau.

Berlin is Germany’s most important urban tourism destination and one of Europe’s major city destinations. In 2025, the capital recorded 12.4 million visitors and 29.4 million overnight stays. Approximately 41 percent of overnight stays came from international markets.

Tourism’s economic footprint is enormous.

According to a Tourism Satellite Account prepared by DIW Econ, visitors generated €15.1 billion in tourism consumption and €8.4 billion in direct and indirect gross value added. Approximately 224,800 people depend directly or indirectly on Berlin’s visitor economy — equivalent to 10.3 percent of employment in the city.

That makes the position Amann is vacating one of Germany’s most consequential destination-management jobs. It also makes leadership instability particularly problematic.

Berlin Tourism Is Losing Some Momentum

Berlin remains extraordinarily attractive, but its tourism machine has not completely recovered its pre-pandemic volume.

The city registered 34 million overnight stays and 14 million visitors in 2019. In 2025 there were 29.4 million overnight stays and 12.4 million visitors. The first half of 2026 brought another warning.

Berlin received 5.9 million visitors, roughly level with the previous year, but overnight stays dropped 2.7 percent to 13.6 million. More significantly for an organisation responsible for international destination marketing, foreign visitor numbers fell 4.1 percent and international overnight stays declined 6.4 percent.

Berlin therefore does not simply need someone who can administer a tourism organisation. It needs a global salesman or saleswoman, diplomat, political operator, destination strategist and corporate leader rolled into one.

What the Next visitBerlin Chief Actually Has to Do

The division Amann inherited was specifically designated “Destination Marketing & Commercial.”

Together with co-managing director Sabine Wendt, the leadership is responsible for worldwide tourism and convention marketing, maintaining and developing the Berlin brand, destination management and corporate development. Wendt, who has been managing director since January 2024, oversees destination management and organizational development, while Amann’s portfolio covered destination marketing and commercial activities.

That distinction matters.

The next executive will have to restore growth in international markets while working alongside Wendt rather than replacing her.

He or she must strengthen Berlin in the United States, Britain and established European markets while exploiting growing demand from markets including China and India. The executive must work with airlines, tour operators, hotels, Messe Berlin, congress organizers, cultural institutions, restaurants, attractions and Berlin’s 12 districts.

And Berlin wants something more complicated than simply “more tourists.”

Its official strategy calls for sustainable, city-compatible and higher-quality tourism, balancing economic benefits with residents’ quality of life and distributing visitor spending beyond the traditional tourism hotspots. Climate resilience, digitalization and sustainability are increasingly part of the mandate.

In other words, Berlin needs someone who can sell the city internationally without appearing to sell it out to tourism.

The Amann Warning Signs Predated Berlin

The most serious questions surrounding Amann concern events before he arrived in the capital.

In July, the Tagesspiegel reported that Cologne’s municipal audit office was examining expenses from Amann’s tenure at KölnTourismus, including company-credit-card transactions, travel, invitations and tickets. At the time, Amann confirmed he had received questions from KölnTourismus and said he would respond within the required deadline. The supervisory board of visitBerlin publicly said it expected a rapid and complete clarification.

Those allegations should be described as allegations unless and until the relevant audit findings are officially published or otherwise independently documented.

But another issue deserves scrutiny. Amann’s departure from Cologne itself had already been unusual.

KölnTourismus announced in February that its supervisory board had appointed longtime internal executive Stephanie Kleine Klausing to succeed him and that Amann’s contract would terminate early by mutual agreement on March 31.

The Tagesspiegel subsequently reported that a confidential recruitment profile prepared during Cologne’s search for his successor referred to tensions involving leadership and stakeholder relations. The newspaper also reported criticism concerning Amann’s earlier period running Dresden Marketing.

This raises an uncomfortable question for Berlin:

How thoroughly was the background of the winning candidate checked during a search involving more than 100 applicants?

visitBerlin had announced in October 2025 that its supervisory board was engaging an executive-search firm to find Kieker’s successor. The process was supposed to identify a leader capable of continuing Berlin’s success and strengthening the capital’s international appeal.

If warning signs were available in Cologne before the appointment was made, the supervisory board may eventually face questions as difficult as those directed at Amann.

Berlin’s Networking Problem

For the leader of visitBerlin, showing up matters.

Tourism promotion is an intensely relationship-driven business. A destination CEO must maintain relationships with government, airlines, hotels, trade-fair organizers, travel-industry leaders, embassies, cultural organizations and international media.

The Tagesspiegel reported criticism in Berlin after Amann missed the IHK business summer event, arrived late at other important hospitality and political functions and was absent from visitBerlin’s own staff summer celebration.

These may sound like minor social-calendar issues. For a tourism CEO, they are not.

The IHK is itself a shareholder in visitBerlin. Hotel and hospitality organisations are essential partners. The Berlin Senate is a central stakeholder. Employees were adapting to the first major leadership transition after Kieker’s 17-year tenure.