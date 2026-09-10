Caribbean Tourism Board Appoints Courtney-Diana Walker

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has appointed Barbadian tourism and communications professional Courtney-Diana Walker as program officer, sustainable tourism, strengthening the organization’s capacity to advance sustainable and regenerative tourism development across the Caribbean.

Walker officially assumed her duties Sept. 1 and will support Narendra Ramgulam, CTO’s deputy director of sustainable tourism, in the implementation of programs and initiatives aligned with the organization’s sustainable tourism priorities.

The appointment also supports the CTO Reimagine Plan 2025–2027, under which Sustainable & Regenerative Tourism is one of five primary strategic pillars guiding the organization’s work. The pillar reflects CTO’s focus on strengthening the long-term sustainability, resilience and competitiveness of Caribbean tourism while ensuring that the sector delivers meaningful benefits for Caribbean people and communities.

“Courtney-Diana brings a valuable combination of regional perspective, academic grounding, communications expertise and a strong commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO secretary-general and CEO. “Her appointment strengthens our capacity to deliver on an important pillar of the Reimagine Plan as we work with our members and partners to advance tourism development that creates lasting economic, social and environmental value across the Caribbean.”

OneCaribbean.org – The official tourism business website of the Caribbean Tourism Organization

Walker has a multidisciplinary background spanning sustainable tourism, cultural development, strategic communications, events, research and stakeholder engagement. Her experience across public, private and institutional environments has given her a broad understanding of the Caribbean’s tourism and cultural landscape.

She holds a master’s degree in Cultural Studies from The University of the West Indies (UWI) and is completing a Master of Science in Tourism and Sports Management at UWI Cave Hill.

Her professional experience includes project coordination, program development, strategic communications, event management, research, and engagement with stakeholders across the region. She has also worked with initiatives supporting the creative and tourism industries with particular interests in sustainable and inclusive tourism, destination development, and the role of tourism in generating economic and social impact.

﻿In her new role, Walker will contribute to CTO’s work to strengthen sustainable tourism practices, support destination development and advance initiatives that reinforce the organization’s purpose of “Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.”