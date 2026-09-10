Jamaica Tourist Board Appoints Vance Carter for Diaspora Relations

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has appointed Vance A. Carter, CD, as Business Development Officer, Diaspora Relations, USA. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Carter brings a 41-year career of service to Jamaica to help deepen engagement with the diaspora community.

Carter rose through the ranks of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to Senior Superintendent of Police, with the final 17 years of that tenure spent on secondment to the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami. Following his retirement from the JCF, he continued in diplomatic service for an additional six years, serving as Vice Consul, Security Attaché and Protocol Officer from 2017 to 2023, completing 23 years of consular duty in the United States.

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In his consular roles, Carter represented Jamaica at official functions, governmental engagements and diaspora events across the southeastern United States and coordinated protocol and security liaison for visiting Jamaican Prime Ministers, Senior government officials and diplomats. He is a recipient of the Order of Distinction in both the Officer Class (2014) and the Commander Class (2017), conferred by the Government of Jamaica.

“Vance’s more than four decades of distinguished service to Jamaica, including years of direct engagement with our diaspora community in South Florida, make him an exceptional fit for this role,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “The diaspora is extremely vital to Jamaica’s tourism success and his integrity, outstanding reputation and the relationships he has built across our diaspora communities will be a tremendous asset. We look forward to the impact of his work.”