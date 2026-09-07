For the first time, senior Travel & Tourism leaders outside the WTTC Membership community can apply for limited Executive Access Passes to the WTTC Global Summit 2026 in Malta. Experience world-class content, connect with global industry leaders, and stay at an Official Summit Hotel, where networking continues beyond the program.

For the first time, senior Travel & Tourism leaders outside the WTTC Membership community can experience the power of WTTC from the inside

Malta · 7–9 October 2026: For the first time, WTTC is opening a limited number of Executive Access Passes to senior executives from Travel & Tourism companies, destinations and organizations that are not currently part of the WTTC Membership community.

This is a unique opportunity to experience first-hand what happens when the leaders shaping the future of Travel & Tourism come together — the conversations, connections, ideas and relationships that make the WTTC Global Summit and the wider WTTC community so powerful.

A limited number of senior leaders can apply for an Executive Access Pass, providing access to the full Global Summit experience and three nights at one of the Official Summit Hotels.

And the experience doesn’t end when the day’s program finishes. Staying alongside Summit participants at an Official Summit Hotel means opportunities to connect continue throughout your stay — over breakfast, between meetings and in the informal conversations that happen beyond the Summit program.

Experience the Summit. Meet the community. Discover WTTC.

Executive Access Pass · €3,500 Per person · Taxes included · Three nights’ luxury accommodation in the Malta event hotel included

Experience the content

The conversations shaping the future of Travel & Tourism

Where global leaders unite around WTTC’s eight priorities to define what’s next for our sector

The WTTC Global Summit brings together some of the most influential voices in Travel & Tourism for high-level conversations on the opportunities, challenges and priorities shaping our industry’s future.

As an Executive Access Pass holder, you will have full access to the Global Summit program — experiencing the same conversations, perspectives and insights as leaders from across the WTTC community.

This is an opportunity not simply to attend another industry event, but to experience WTTC first-hand: the caliber of its content, the reach of its community and its ability to convene leaders from across the global Travel & Tourism ecosystem.

Discover the Global Summit agenda

An agenda built for impact Explore the sessions, discussions and insights that will define the future of our industry

Wednesday, 7 October

Welcome Reception

Fort Manoel

Begin your Summit experience by connecting with the WTTC community in one of Malta’s most distinctive settings.

Thursday, 8 October

Global Summit

Full-day access to all sessions

Join global leaders for a full day of conversations, insights and debate.

Gala Dinner

Saint George’s Square

Continue the conversation at one of the Summit’s signature gatherings.

Friday, 9 October

Global Summit

Full-day access to all sessions

A second full day of content, connections and conversations with leaders from across the sector.

Hear from global leaders

A first look at our confirmed speakers, with many more global leaders to be revealed soon

Gloria Guevara

President & CEO

World Travel & Tourism Council

Alejandro Reynal

President & CEO

Four Seasons

Caroline Beteta

President & CEO

Visit California

Matthew Upchurch

CEO

Virtuoso

Connect with the WTTC community

Where global Travel & Tourism leadership comes together

200+ private sector leaders

Global destinations

Governments & ministers

The strength of the WTTC Global Summit lies not only in who is on stage, but in who is in the room. Build meaningful relationships with CEOs, senior decision-makers, destination leaders, ministers, and government representatives from across the global Travel & Tourism ecosystem.

For executives who are not currently WTTC Members, the Executive Access Pass provides a rare opportunity to step inside this community and experience its value first-hand.

Meet the people. Join the conversations. Build relationships that can continue long after Malta.

Experience Malta

Stay where the Summit community stays Your accommodation is included. Your networking continues beyond the program.

Your Executive Access Pass includes three nights at one of the Official Summit Hotels, putting you at the heart of the Summit experience throughout your stay.

Some of the most valuable connections at a global gathering happen outside the formal program — at breakfast, in hotel meeting spaces, over coffee, after dinner or through an introduction that turns into a conversation.

Explore – WTTC Global Summit Malta 2026

Staying at an Official Summit Hotel gives Executive Access Pass holders the opportunity to remain close to the WTTC community throughout the Summit and make the most of these informal moments.

VisitMalta Get all the information you need for your trip to Malta! Book tickets, discover new places to visit, find amazing things to do and more!

Secure your Executive Access Pass & Experience WTTC from the inside

For the first time, a limited number of senior executives from companies, destinations and organizations outside the WTTC Membership community can apply to join us in Malta. €3,500 Per person · Taxes included

✔ Full access to the WTTC Global Summit agenda

✔ Welcome Reception at Fort Manoel

✔ Gala Dinner at Saint George’s Square

✔ Networking with global Travel & Tourism leaders

✔ Three nights at one of the Official Summit Hotels

✔ The opportunity to experience the WTTC community first-hand

Executive Access Passes are limited, and applications are subject to approval.

Experience the Summit. Connect with the community. Discover WTTC.

The Executive Access Pass is an important new initiative for WTTC, designed to open our global community to a broader group of senior Travel & Tourism leaders.

For selected executives and organizations that are not currently WTTC Members, the Global Summit provides an opportunity to experience directly what distinguishes WTTC — the quality of its content, its convening power, the caliber and global reach of its network, and the relationships created when leaders from across Travel & Tourism come together.

For WTTC, it is an opportunity to build new connections with senior leaders from across the sector and introduce more organizations to our community.

For Executive Access Pass holders, it is a chance to experience the power of that community rather than simply hear about it.

The relationship does not have to end when the Summit does. The connections made in Malta can create opportunities for deeper engagement with WTTC and, potentially, a pathway towards becoming part of the WTTC Membership community in the future.

A limited number of passes. Three days at the heart of global Travel & Tourism. One opportunity to experience WTTC from the inside.