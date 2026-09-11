L to R: Michelle Buttigieg, VisitMalta, with the LuxuryLab International Award, Michelle Buttigieg on Luxury Lab Global stage making a presentation (photo credit - Gerardo Peña), Chef Giovann presents a Taste of Malta at VisitMalta booth, LuxuryLab Globa

Mexico could become Malta’s next high-value tourism market. Following VisitMalta’s LuxuryLab award in Mexico City, Michelle Buttigieg is building new connections with Mexican travelers and the luxury travel trade. Now, with Gloria Guevara bringing the WTTC Global Summit to Malta, the timing could hardly be better.

VALLETTA/MEXICO CITY — Could Mexico become one of Malta’s next important long-haul tourism markets?

Malta has successfully built growing recognition in the United States and Canada. Now another North American market is attracting attention: Mexico.

The opportunity is different. Mexican travelers already have a strong appetite for Europe, particularly Spain, France and Italy. Malta therefore does not necessarily need to convince affluent Mexican travelers to cross the Atlantic. It needs to convince them to add Malta to the Europe they already know and love.

VisitMalta has already started making that case.

Michelle Buttigieg Takes Malta to Mexico

VisitMalta Get all the information you need for your trip to Malta! Book tickets, discover new places to visit, find amazing things to do and more!

Michelle Buttigieg, VisitMalta Representative North America, recently brought Malta’s tourism message directly to Mexico City with VisitMalta’s first participation at LuxuryLab Global, an influential gathering connecting luxury, travel, hospitality and lifestyle leaders.

The debut produced an important recognition: VisitMalta received the LuxuryLab International Award, honoring Malta’s international positioning and its ability to bring heritage, culture, gastronomy and tourism together within a cohesive destination narrative.

Buttigieg accepted the award on behalf of VisitMalta from Abelardo Marcondes, CEO of LuxuryLab Global – Mexico and Latin America, at the Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City.

For Malta, the significance went beyond another tourism award. It placed the destination in front of an influential Mexican and Latin American luxury audience at a time when Malta is seeking to diversify its visitor markets and emphasize quality over sheer volume.

“It is a great honor to accept this Destination Award on behalf of VisitMalta,” Buttigieg said. “Mexico is an increasingly important market for us, with strong potential for growth, particularly in the luxury and experiential travel segments.”

She added that VisitMalta intends to strengthen relationships with luxury brands and the Mexican travel trade while introducing more travelers to Malta’s culture, history, gastronomy and Mediterranean lifestyle.

The message is significant: Mexico is no longer simply a potential market being discussed. VisitMalta is actively building relationships there.

Malta’s LuxuryLab participation also included a culinary experience led by Maltese Chef Giovann Attard, introducing attendees to the flavors and culinary identity of the Maltese archipelago.

For a Mexican audience, that approach makes particular sense. Mexico possesses one of the world’s strongest culinary identities, where food is deeply connected with family, history and place. Malta can tell a similarly powerful story about itself through its cuisine.

Beyond the U.S. and Canada

Mexico should not simply be treated as an extension of Malta’s successful outreach in the United States and Canada.

For many American and Canadian travelers, Malta can be introduced as a relatively undiscovered, English-speaking Mediterranean destination combining extraordinary history, coastlines, gastronomy and culture within a compact European country.

Mexican travelers have a different relationship with Europe.

Spain is a natural destination because of shared language and deep historical and cultural connections. France and Italy are also well established among Mexican travelers, particularly in the luxury, cultural and experiential segments.

That creates an opportunity rather than a disadvantage for Malta.

Instead of competing with Europe’s most established destinations, Malta can complement them. Someone traveling from Mexico to Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Sicily or Paris can incorporate Malta into a larger European journey — or make the islands the centerpiece of a Mediterranean itinerary.

Malta also offers characteristics likely to resonate with Mexican visitors: a powerful Catholic heritage, spectacular churches and architecture, centuries of history, strong family traditions, village celebrations, distinctive cuisine and a culture where history remains visible in everyday life.

The similarities create familiarity. The differences create curiosity.

For sophisticated Mexican travelers who have already visited Europe’s most famous capitals, Malta offers another increasingly valuable form of luxury: discovery.

Quality Rather Than Just Quantity

Buttigieg reinforced that philosophy during LuxuryLab as a participant in “Destinations as Power Hubs: Where Economy, Culture & Luxury Travel Converge.”

“Over the next 20 years, I envision Malta becoming more sustainable, more innovative and more sophisticated, while protecting the character that makes the islands unique,” she said.

For tourism, she argued, that means being intentional about growth, focusing on quality over quantity and protecting cultural and natural assets.

“Ultimately, we don’t want Malta to become something different,” Buttigieg said. “We want to preserve what makes Malta, Malta, while allowing it to evolve confidently into the future.”

Mexico fits naturally into that strategy.

Malta does not need millions of Mexican arrivals for the market to become meaningful. A growing segment of higher-spending, culturally curious visitors interested in luxury, gastronomy, history and authentic experiences — including travel outside the traditional peak season — could be particularly valuable.

Then Comes WTTC — With a Mexican Connection

Why Mexico Could Become Malta’s Next Big Award-Winning Tourism Opportunity

Travel Executive Registration link to attend the WTTC Global Summit

The timing could hardly be better.

From October 7–9, 2026, Valletta will host the 26th World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit, bringing more than 1,000 delegates from over 100 countries to Malta, including leading CEOs, senior executives and government leaders.

For several days, one of Europe’s smallest countries will become a center of the global tourism industry.

And there is an extraordinary Mexican connection.

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of WTTC, is Mexican and a former Secretary of Tourism of Mexico. She previously led WTTC from 2017 to 2021 and returned as President & CEO in 2026. Guevara has become one of the most influential women in the international travel and tourism industry.

Having a Mexican tourism leader of Guevara’s international stature at the helm as WTTC brings its flagship Summit to Malta creates a natural bridge between the two countries.

It also comes as Malta looks beyond its established markets toward new opportunities in Mexico, Latin America and other parts of the world.

Tourism Executives Have a New Opportunity

This year’s Summit also offers something new.

WTTC has introduced a limited Executive Access Pass, providing approved senior executives from organizations that are not WTTC members with an opportunity to attend the Malta Summit.

That opens an important door for tourism executives from Mexico, Latin America and elsewhere who want to participate in one of the global industry’s most significant leadership gatherings while experiencing Malta firsthand.

For Malta, the Summit should therefore be about more than hosting a prestigious international conference. It is an opportunity to establish relationships with the markets and tourism leaders who could shape the destination’s next decade.

Malta Went to Mexico. Now the World Comes to Malta.

The biggest challenge Malta may face in Mexico is simply awareness.

Mexican travelers already go to Europe. Many already seek exactly what Malta offers: culture, history, gastronomy, luxury hospitality, Mediterranean lifestyle and authentic experiences.

Malta simply needs to get onto their travel map.

Michelle Buttigieg and VisitMalta have taken an important first step by going directly to Mexico — and returning with the LuxuryLab International Award.

Now comes an even bigger opportunity.

With Mexican tourism leader Gloria Guevara bringing the global tourism community together in Valletta for the WTTC Global Summit, Malta has a rare platform to deepen its relationship with Mexico while reaching other emerging markets around the world.

The United States and Canada remain important and growing markets. Mexico adds something different: a sophisticated outbound market with an established appetite for Europe and considerable potential for luxury and experiential travel.

Malta went to Mexico. In October, the world comes to Malta. For Mexico and Malta, this could be the beginning of a much bigger tourism story.