Guam MegaFAM Brings 240 Global Travel Professionals to Guam, Generates 700 B2B Connections

Five-day program strengthened international partnerships, supported local businesses and deepened understanding of Guam

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) successfully concluded its 2026 Guam Mega Familiarization (MegaFAM) Tour on September 7, bringing over 240 travel trade professionals, media representatives, and influencers from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines to Guam for five days of business-to-business (B2B) networking, destination experiences, and cultural activities.

The program delivered mutual benefits across Guam’s tourism industry and throughout our community. Local businesses gained direct access to international travel partners, while travel professionals, media representatives, and influencers gained firsthand knowledge of Guam’s accommodations, experiences, culture, and hospitality. For Guam, the program strengthened relationships in key international markets and increased destination visibility through multi-market media and influencer coverage.

Over 40 Guam businesses connected directly with international partners during the program, generating more than 700 B2B connections, including through the B2B tabletop held September 4 at LeoPalace Resort Guam. Participating media representatives and influencers also generated 642 planned content pieces with a projected reach of more than 15 million across participating markets, extending Guam’s visibility.

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“Guam MegaFAM brought our international partners together with our community in a meaningful way,” said Régine Biscoe Lee, GVB President and CEO. “The results speak to the value of bringing people to experience our destination and connect directly with our local businesses. These relationships open doors to future group bookings and solidify existing partnerships, while the extensive media coverage amplifies our reach and introduces Guam to new audiences around the world.”

MegaFAM guests were welcomed to our island by Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, Speaker Frank Blas Jr., GVB Chairman George Chiu, along with GVB Directors, Management and Staff. Attendees participated in curated tours, island experiences, and community events including the Tumon Night Market and Labor Day Fiesta, highlighting CHamoru heritage, local cuisine, and island traditions. These experiences gave participants a deeper understanding of the people, businesses, and communities that make Guam unique.

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“Tourism is strongest when our industry works together, and MegaFAM brought that spirit of partnership to life,” said Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB Director of Global Marketing. “We are especially grateful to our hotel partners who stepped up to accommodate our international guests, as well as the local businesses, cultural practitioners, and residents who opened their doors to share the warmth of our island.”

The 2026 Guam MegaFAM was supported through the Tourist Attraction Fund (TAF), operational savings realized through responsible spending, and collaborations and support from GVB members. GVB will monitor the long-term impact of the program through future visitation, travel trade partnerships, media performance, and other indicators of tourism performance.

The 2026 Guam MegaFAM reflected the value of bringing Guam’s tourism industry and international partners together. Local businesses gained new connections, international travel partners gained a deeper understanding of Guam, and the destination gained stronger relationships and visibility in key markets, creating shared benefits across Guam’s tourism community.