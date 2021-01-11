US travel agency air ticket volume still down nearly 70%

ARC reports that airline ticket sales by US travel agencies are still in the red

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019. These totals represent sales generated by U.S. travel agencies* and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending January 10, 2021.

Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Ticket Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 Sales Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 December 20 -66.1% -80.1% December 27, 2020 -63.7% -76.3% January 3, 2021 -72.6% -82.9% January 10 -63.2% -77.0% 52-Week Average** -64.69% -73.16%

Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Corporate Online Leisure/Other December 20 -84.9% -51.2% -69.5% December 27, 2020 -77.9% -54.9% -69.8% January 3, 2021 -88.6% -62.7% -72.4% January 10 -82.8% -51.1% -63.0% 52-Week Average** -75.36% -56.26% -65.91%

*Notes

Results are based on weekly sales data ending January 10, 2021, from 11,363 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Additional Notes